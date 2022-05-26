Fortnite YouTuber McCreamy announces his break from the game and content creation

Fortnite YouTuber McCreamy has announced his break from the game and from YouTube as a whole. While the star has said he will be back, it is unknown when that will happen. His fans are supportive but understandably upset.

Fortnite has had several YouTubers, professional players, and content creators come and go throughout its nearly four-year run atop the gaming world. Many of these have been among the most notable streamers out there, including Ninja, Tfue, Actingliketommy, and others.

Zero Build (Image via Epic Games)

Those three had notable exits from the game, especially Tfue. Tfue was never going to come back, but he did, thanks in large part to Zero Build, which brought a lot of players back.

McCreamy announces Fortnite exit, surprises and disappoints some fans

He shared the update with a simple caption and told his followers everything. He started by thanking them for their help and support during what he described as a "nightmare of a situation."

While the situation has ultimately been resolved, it was enough to force McCreamy to at least reconsider his priorities.

"This situation was and still is traumatising and I hope none of you ever have to go through anything like it. But with everything being said I'm sad to say that I'm going to be stepping away from YouTube for a while as this situation combined with a lot of other things going on in my life is unfortunately just a little too much for me to handle right now."

The YouTuber experienced a lot of hacking, loss of accounts and more in a very short period of time, and as a result, has decided to take a break from everything.

At the end of the day, no one is immune to human struggles and mental health awareness is very important. Fortunately, McCreamy is taking a break from Fortnite and YouTube, and will hopefully return better than ever.

Fellow content creators and fans offer support to McCreamy

The Fortnite community has banded together to offer some support in a difficult time. Lazarbeam was one of the first to reach out.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @McCreamy So much love to you creamy. Call me if you need anything mate. @McCreamy So much love to you creamy. Call me if you need anything mate.

Jerian, a fellow YouTuber, offered his condolences for the frustrating situation.

Jerian @itsJerian @McCreamy sorry you had to deal with this all sorry you had to deal with this all @McCreamy 💙 sorry you had to deal with this all

Tweaks offered a bit of love, too.

Mau reached out as well. The content creator community, many of which are sadly familiar with this kind of situation, has come together in support.

mau @mxuie Take care @McCreamy Love you bro, always here for youTake care @McCreamy Love you bro, always here for you ❤️ Take care

One fan is just proud of how well McCreamy has handled it all thus far. They agreed that some time off would probably be good for him.

PWR over @overstrand @McCreamy What a legend for sticking through this difficult time, glad everything's getting sorted. Take your time brother @McCreamy What a legend for sticking through this difficult time, glad everything's getting sorted. Take your time brother ❤️

Unfortunately, being hacked is not a unique experience and it's not something that will cease to plague content creators any time soon.

Savageメ @RyZen0_0 @McCreamy McCreamy bro i hope ur alright bro , like i can already feel like this was like ur genuinely the worst thing to happen in life bro, i got hacked too and i panicked too bro and i felt the same thing, i hope u come back to content creation soon @McCreamy McCreamy bro i hope ur alright bro , like i can already feel like this was like ur genuinely the worst thing to happen in life bro, i got hacked too and i panicked too bro and i felt the same thing, i hope u come back to content creation soon❤️

McCreamy has more than a few loving and devoted fans who were upset to see him go through this.

Saskia Bregazzi @BregazziS @McCreamy We watched your emotional video together in this house. I think my daughter sums it up well, "I just want to give McCreamy a big hug". Take care, and work on getting yourself well @McCreamy We watched your emotional video together in this house. I think my daughter sums it up well, "I just want to give McCreamy a big hug". Take care, and work on getting yourself well ❤️

Many agree that McCreamy, at the very least, has earned some rest.

Thatlegofan86 @thatlegofan86 @McCreamy Literally bro just take as much time as u need I know what trauma can do to you and it’s not pretty whatsoever you are very deserving of a break from the pain your going through rest up @McCreamy Literally bro just take as much time as u need I know what trauma can do to you and it’s not pretty whatsoever you are very deserving of a break from the pain your going through rest up

Hopefully, McCreamy will get everything figured out and return with a new outlook on life and some well-needed rejuvenation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan