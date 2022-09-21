 Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL: 5 most powerful Ace Monsters in the game

Not all Ace Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL are equals! Some of them simply stand out as the strongest and most useful monsters in the game, and that is not really a surprise. When picking an Ace Monster, you want it to match whatever strategy you are going for, and you also have a powerful, potentially game-winning special power.

While any monster can serve as your Ace Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL, not all of them are truly worth it. Some of them, while iconic, are simply mediocre in the grand scheme of things, like the Dark Magician. Its special power to deal 300 damage to all enemy players when you cast a Spell Card is good but requires having a ton of Spell Cards.

This is not really particularly viable in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL with a 20-card deck. But which of the monsters are the kings? Which really stand out on their own as must-use Ace Monsters? These five are among the greatest and will help players become the King of Games.

What are the strongest Ace Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL

5) Elemental HERO Neos

Elemental HERO Neos is worth a try in CROSS DUEL (Image via Konami)

Hailing from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, Elemental HERO Neos is just okay to play. What really makes it special is when it leaves play. If this Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL monster perishes in battle, his Master Skill triggers for this deck.

Stats: 2500 ATK/2000 DEF

2500 ATK/2000 DEF Master Skill: When destroyed in battle - this monster returns to the hand and gains Speedy Summon x1 and Superspeed x1

Speedy Summon allows this to be summoned with one less Summon Material than normal, but it loses 1,000 ATK/DEF. It also increases its movement speed by 50%, thanks to Superspeed. Suddenly, it is back on the field, moving quickly, and is still a decent monster to play with.

This particular monster allows you to play aggressively, because players aren’t likely going to want to see it come back and be a threat all over again.

4) Firewall Dragon

Firewall Dragon is another excellent pick (Image via Konami)

VRAINS’ Firewall Dragon is all about Link Summoning. If that is the strategy you want to go with, Firewall Dragon is an incredible choice. This monster will gain a number of powers, depending on the number of Link Monsters or monsters with Link Arrow in play or the graveyard.

Stats: 2500 ATK/0 DEF

2500 ATK/0 DEF Master Skill: When Summoned - gains the following effect(s) depending on the Link Monsters or monsters with Link Arrow in play and in the graveyard

Immunity: Position Change Superspeed Superspeed Select 1 monster and return it to the hand

Monsters with Link Arrow can be treated as 2 Summon Materials for the use of Summoning a Link Monster and Immunity: Position Change is self-explanatory. This monster cannot have its battle position changed. The two stacks of Superspeed each grant 50% more movement speed, making it a terror.

It is a monster that is going to need a very powerful deck since it requires plenty of Link Arrow monsters and things that support it. That said, it is going to prove to be a nightmarish foe to deal with in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL.

3) Red Dragon Archfiend

Do you like aggression? Here's your Ace Monster (Image via Konami)

From Yu-Gi-Oh! 5Ds comes one of the biggest, meanest dragons in the game. Red Dragon Archfiend comes into play with one of the most frustrating abilities in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL.

Stats: 3000 ATK/2000 DEF

3000 ATK/2000 DEF Master Skill: At the End of Battle Phase: Destroy all Defense Position monsters

This also affects your monsters, but with Red Dragon Archfiend, it is likely only going in a deck filled with high-power, aggressive monsters. It fits a number of decks nicely, and its Master Skill does not really require any work. If your opponents like to play defensively, they will not have a fun time against this creature.

2) Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon

Pendulum fans have something to be excited about here (Image via Konami)

Now we are getting into real beefy, god-killing monsters. There is only one monster in the game that really rivals it, in terms of usefulness and power. From ARC-V, Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon rewards fans of the Pendulum mechanic with great power.

Stats: 2500 ATK/2000 DEF

2500 ATK/2000 DEF Master Skill: When Summoned - If Summoned using “Pendulum Scale”, all of your monsters gain +800 ATK/DEF and gain Immunity: Destruction Effects.

For fans of Pendulum decks, this monster delivers victory in short order. If it is Pendulum Summoned, your monsters can no longer be destroyed via skills or card effects, allowing you to be quite aggressive. However, it cannot be slapped into just any deck.

You have to commit to playing a Pendulum Deck and use the right cards, but correct utilization leads to victory for you, and pain for your foes.

1) Blue-Eyes White Dragon

The undisputed King of Games (Image via Konami)

Of course, Blue-Eyes White Dragon is the strongest choice! It is fitting that Seto Kaiba’s favorite monster is currently the strongest choice for Ace Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL. It is a focused creature, created solely to destroy and secure victory.

Stats: 3000 ATK/2500 DEF

3000 ATK/2500 DEF Master Skill: When Summoned - Select and Destroy 1 monster

The great thing about this Master Skill is that it does not matter where on the board that monster is. No matter what lane or position, it gets annihilated by the power of Blue-Eyes. Of course, it does not go through protection from destruction, but it is an amazing card.

With Blue-Eyes White Dragon, you can eliminate nearly any threat immediately to create a lane of attack or stop a monster from pushing you back. It is the king of Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL.

There are a number of other monsters that are worth playing, but these sit on top of the Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL mountain for one reason or another, and are worth considering if they match your playstyle.

