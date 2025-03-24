zen Rocket League settings (2025): Configuration, controller binds, sensitivity, and more

The zen Rocket League settings are a hot topic among competitive players looking to refine their gameplay. Alexis "zen" Bernier is a French professional Rocket League player who has dominated the competitive scene in recent years. Known for his exceptional mechanics, he has secured multiple S-tier tournaments with Team Vitality including the RLCS World Championship 2022-2023, RLCS 2024 Major 2, and more.
Bernier revealed his complete Rocket League settings on the official Team Vitality YouTube channel, offering fans a detailed look at his in-game configuration.
On that note, this article will explore zen Rocket League settings in 2025 for players who are looking to replicate their playstyle.
Also read: RLCS Birmingham Major 2025: All teams, prize pool, and more
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything to know about zen Rocket League settings (2025)
Adapting to zen's settings can benefit players looking to enhance their precision and mechanics. His camera settings provide a balanced view of the field, ensuring higher awareness and control. While personal preference is important in finding the perfect configuration, using zen’s settings as a base can help players refine their gameplay.
For players aiming to emulate zen Rocket League settings, understanding his specific settings can provide valuable insights.
Below is a comprehensive breakdown of zen's configurations as of 2025:
Camera settings
- Camera Shake: No
- FOV: 110
- Height: 100
- Angle: -3.0
- Distance: 270
- Stiffness: 0.35
- Swivel Speed: 4.00
- Transition Speed: 1.00
- Ball Camera: Toggle
Control settings
- Powerslide: Square
- Air Roll (Left/Right): R1 (L2 / -)
- Boost: Circle
- Jump: Cross
- Ball Cam: Triangle
- Brake: L2
- Throttle: R2
Deadzone settings
- Deadzone Shape: Cross
- Deadzone: 0.07
- Dodge Deadzone: 0.80
- Aerial Sensitivity: 1.50
- Steering Sensitivity: 1.50
Hardware specifications
- Controller: Sony DualShock 4
- Monitor: Philips Evnia 25M2N5200P
- Headset: JBL Quantum ONE
Advanced Video Settings
Window Settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
Basic Settings
- Render Quality: High Quality
- Render Details: Custom
- Max FPS: 240 FPS (Recommended)
Advanced Settings
- Texture Detail: High Performance
- World Detail: Performance
- Particle Detail: Performance
- Effect Intensity: Default
- High-Quality Shaders: Enabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Depth of Field: Disabled
- Bloom: Disabled
- Light Shafts: Disabled
- Lens Flares: Disabled
- Dynamic Shadows: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weather Effects: Disabled
That's everything you must know about the zen Rocket League settings in 2025. You can tweak the settings as per your liking, and set your own configuration. Now, it's time to hit the pitch and chase that perfect aerial goal!
Read more articles here:
- Can you buy Esports Tokens in Rocket League?
- What is ball chasing in Rocket League?
- Is Rocket League worth playing in 2025?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.