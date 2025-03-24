zen Rocket League settings (2025): Configuration, controller binds, sensitivity, and more

The zen Rocket League settings are a hot topic among competitive players looking to refine their gameplay. Alexis "zen" Bernier is a French professional Rocket League player who has dominated the competitive scene in recent years. Known for his exceptional mechanics, he has secured multiple S-tier tournaments with Team Vitality including the RLCS World Championship 2022-2023, RLCS 2024 Major 2, and more.

Bernier revealed his complete Rocket League settings on the official Team Vitality YouTube channel, offering fans a detailed look at his in-game configuration.

On that note, this article will explore zen Rocket League settings in 2025 for players who are looking to replicate their playstyle.

Everything to know about zen Rocket League settings (2025)

Adapting to zen's settings can benefit players looking to enhance their precision and mechanics. His camera settings provide a balanced view of the field, ensuring higher awareness and control. While personal preference is important in finding the perfect configuration, using zen’s settings as a base can help players refine their gameplay.

For players aiming to emulate zen Rocket League settings, understanding his specific settings can provide valuable insights.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of zen's configurations as of 2025:

Camera settings

Camera Shake: No

No FOV: 110

110 Height: 100

100 Angle: -3.0

-3.0 Distance: 270

270 Stiffness: 0.35

0.35 Swivel Speed: 4.00

4.00 Transition Speed: 1.00

1.00 Ball Camera: Toggle

Control settings

Powerslide: Square

Square Air Roll (Left/Right): R1 (L2 / -)

R1 (L2 / -) Boost: Circle

Circle Jump: Cross

Cross Ball Cam: Triangle

Triangle Brake: L2

L2 Throttle: R2

Deadzone settings

Deadzone Shape: Cross

Cross Deadzone: 0.07

0.07 Dodge Deadzone: 0.80

0.80 Aerial Sensitivity: 1.50

1.50 Steering Sensitivity: 1.50

Hardware specifications

Controller: Sony DualShock 4

Sony DualShock 4 Monitor: Philips Evnia 25M2N5200P

Philips Evnia 25M2N5200P Headset: JBL Quantum ONE

Advanced Video Settings

Window Settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Anti-Aliasing: Off

Basic Settings

Render Quality: High Quality

High Quality Render Details: Custom

Custom Max FPS: 240 FPS (Recommended)

Advanced Settings

Texture Detail: High Performance

High Performance World Detail: Performance

Performance Particle Detail: Performance

Performance Effect Intensity: Default

Default High-Quality Shaders: Enabled

Enabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Light Shafts: Disabled

Disabled Lens Flares: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weather Effects: Disabled

That's everything you must know about the zen Rocket League settings in 2025. You can tweak the settings as per your liking, and set your own configuration. Now, it's time to hit the pitch and chase that perfect aerial goal!

