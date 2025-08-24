Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 W-Engines leaked

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 is set to introduce more variety to the combat system with three new agents recently drip-marketed: Lucia, Komano Manato, and Yidhari. Alongside their drip marketing, reliable sources like Hakushin have shared early information via the beta about their signature W-Engines.These W-Engines are designed to highlight each character’s role, their playstyle, as well as add an extra glow to their features. For those unaware, in Zenless Zone Zero, W-Engines are the weapons that increase raw stats and bring along some unique passives that can completely change how an Agent performs in battle.Note: The following information is based on leaks via the beta and is subject to change.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: All W-Engines leaked so far [2.3 Beta] Lucia, Yidhari &amp; Manato W-Engine via Hakushin by u/Kousuke-kun in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ While players will need to wait for official confirmation, the leaked statistics and descriptions via Hakushin already suggest how these units could shape upcoming team setups.Lucia's W-EngineLucia's dedicated W-Engine is named Dreamlit Hearth, an S-Rank W-Engine. At Level 60, it provides 713 base ATK and 30% HP. Its passive allows allies to ignore 20% of enemies’ All-Attribute RES for 30 seconds whenever Ether Veil is triggered. This type of effect can be a game-changer in tougher encounters since it raises the overall damage output of the entire squad.Komano Manato's W-EngineKomano Manato's W-Engine is currently listed as Wild Field. It has 624 base ATK and 25% HP, while also increasing Fire DMG by 15%. The weapon further boosts Sheer Force scaling as the wielder’s HP drops. This risk-and-reward mechanic could make Manato shine in aggressive teams that want consistent burst potential.Yidhari's W-EngineYidhari's dedicated S-Rank W-Engine strengthens her overall damage output. The weapon offers 713 base ATK and 30% HP, while enhancing Ice Sheer DMG by 20% for 15 seconds when HP decreases, stacking up to three times. If her HP falls below half, her CRIT Rate increases by 15%. With these effects, she seems tailored for rupture-heavy builds that thrive on sustained pressure.With these three additions, Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 continues to build on various supports and the Rupture unit category. Lucia introduces a support angle, while Manato and Yidhari expand its offensive side through the Rupture style in Fire and Ice.If confirmed, version 2.3 could mark the start of new strategies centered on Rupture mechanics, showing once again how HoYoverse drip markets updates to keep the community engaged.