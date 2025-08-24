Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 W-Engines leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 24, 2025 06:16 GMT
W-Engines leaked for Lucia, Komano Manato and Yidhari (Image via HoYoverse)
W-Engines leaked for Lucia, Komano Manato, and Yidhari (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 is set to introduce more variety to the combat system with three new agents recently drip-marketed: Lucia, Komano Manato, and Yidhari. Alongside their drip marketing, reliable sources like Hakushin have shared early information via the beta about their signature W-Engines.

Ad

These W-Engines are designed to highlight each character’s role, their playstyle, as well as add an extra glow to their features. For those unaware, in Zenless Zone Zero, W-Engines are the weapons that increase raw stats and bring along some unique passives that can completely change how an Agent performs in battle.

Note: The following information is based on leaks via the beta and is subject to change.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: All W-Engines leaked so far

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While players will need to wait for official confirmation, the leaked statistics and descriptions via Hakushin already suggest how these units could shape upcoming team setups.

Lucia's W-Engine

Lucia's dedicated W-Engine is named Dreamlit Hearth, an S-Rank W-Engine. At Level 60, it provides 713 base ATK and 30% HP. Its passive allows allies to ignore 20% of enemies’ All-Attribute RES for 30 seconds whenever Ether Veil is triggered. This type of effect can be a game-changer in tougher encounters since it raises the overall damage output of the entire squad.

Ad

Komano Manato's W-Engine

Komano Manato's W-Engine is currently listed as Wild Field. It has 624 base ATK and 25% HP, while also increasing Fire DMG by 15%. The weapon further boosts Sheer Force scaling as the wielder’s HP drops. This risk-and-reward mechanic could make Manato shine in aggressive teams that want consistent burst potential.

Yidhari's W-Engine

Yidhari's dedicated S-Rank W-Engine strengthens her overall damage output. The weapon offers 713 base ATK and 30% HP, while enhancing Ice Sheer DMG by 20% for 15 seconds when HP decreases, stacking up to three times. If her HP falls below half, her CRIT Rate increases by 15%. With these effects, she seems tailored for rupture-heavy builds that thrive on sustained pressure.

Ad

With these three additions, Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 continues to build on various supports and the Rupture unit category. Lucia introduces a support angle, while Manato and Yidhari expand its offensive side through the Rupture style in Fire and Ice.

If confirmed, version 2.3 could mark the start of new strategies centered on Rupture mechanics, showing once again how HoYoverse drip markets updates to keep the community engaged.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications