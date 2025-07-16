Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha teams guide: Best comps and teammates

The best team for Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero must consist of at least one Anomaly character that can utilize the agent’s buff. Yes, this Spool Shack faction member is a Support specialist from the Physical roster who can offer numerous buffs to the allies. Her abilities can increase an ally's ATK, Attribute Anomaly DMG, and other offensive stats.

Ad

Inflicting off-field damage and triggering Aftershock are some of the other capabilities of Yuzuha. Given her adequate skill sets, players would want to employ her on a team. Hence, this guide discusses some of the best comps and teammates for Yuzuha in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Best teams for Yuzuha in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Yuzuha + Yanagi + Vivian

Ad

Trending

Yanagi and Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

Until Alice is released in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update, the standard premium team for Yuzuha will contain Yanagi and Vivian. This double anomaly composition uses Disorder DMG to nuke enemies. Yanagi, being a rotational DPS from the Electric roster, uses different stances to buff her attacks.

Ad

Yanagi relies on her EX Special Attacks to enter the Shinrabanshou state, where she deals consistent Electric DMG and builds up the Anomaly on targets, triggering Polarity Disorder. She quickly triggers the effect and inflicts bonus damage with Yuzuha’s buff.

Vivian can further apply DoT on targets and trigger Featherbloom with her off-field attacks. Featherbloom stacks more negative effects on enemies. She will further trigger Abloom, a special damage source that will scale exponentially with Yuzuha’s Attribute Anomaly DMG buff.

Ad

3) Yuzuha + Grace + Burnice

Grace and Burnice (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Yuzuha can also be paired with Grace and Burnice to create another intricate double Anomaly team composition. Like the previous team, Grace and Burnice will pose as the rotational DPS, as their role will be to deal elemental damage.

Ad

Grace is an Electric specialist that relies on building Zap stacks on targets with her Basic or Dash Attack. Zap will increase her Electric Anomaly Buildup rate. She can then apply Shock on enemies. With Burnice inflicting the "Scorched" debuff on enemies, Grace can quickly trigger Disorder.

Yuzuha can buff their damage output, provided you build her with sufficient Anomaly Mastery stat.

4) Yuzuha + Piper + Lucy

Piper and Lucy (Image via HoYoverse)

This free-to-play Yuzuha team features 4-star agents in Zenelss Zone Zero like Piper and Lucy. Here, Piper will take on the role of DPS with her Anomaly fighting style. She can spin around enemies, stacking Attribute Anomaly, which eventually triggers the Assault DMG.

Ad

Her attack will deal considerably more damage with the assortment of buffs offered by both Yuzuha and Piper. Speaking of which, Piper can also deal significant damage during combat, so build her with critical stats.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.