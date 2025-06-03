Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload is out now, and you will be able to download and install the necessary files ahead of the update's release on June 6, 2025. The upcoming patch of the game is set to feature the first anniversary of ZZZ alongside the new region of Waifei Peninsula. Similar to other updates, the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 patch will also feature new Agents.
This article will provide a guide for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload and provide information on how much space you will need to install the update.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload size for all platforms
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload is now available across all of the major platforms where the game is available. You can now install the game files to save time when the update goes live and also quickly log in to check the new content that will come with the upcoming patch. Here are the sizes of the game package across all of the platforms:
- PC: Around 43 GB
- Android and iOS: Around 18 GB
- PlayStation: Around 36 GB
Keep in mind that this will only download the game files and won't install them. These will be automatically patched into your existing files when version 2.0 of Zenless Zone Zero drops on June 6, 2025.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload guide for all platforms
Preload for PC
- Launch the HoYoPlay launcher on your PC.
- Pick ZZZ from the list in the bottom left corner if you have multiple games installed on your system.
- Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.
- Hit Download to confirm the process.
Preload for mobile
- Boot up Zenless Zone Zero on your mobile device.
- Navigate to the login screen.
- Click on the Pre-Download Resource icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.
- Click on Confirm to download the patch files.
PlayStation will automatically download the game files on your console, so you do not have to worry about the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 preload if you are on PlayStation. The upcoming update is set to bring the next destination in the Proxy siblings' journey, Waifei Peninsula, alongside new companions like Ju Fufu and Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero.
