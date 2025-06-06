Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch notes: New characters, region, anniversary rewards, and more

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch notes are here, highlighting the major changes available with the newest version. The latest patch not only brings new agents and W-Engines, but also the new region of Waifei Peninsula and some related events. The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch also highlights all the new rewards related to the version and the ZZZ 1st Anniversary.

This article will cover the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch notes.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch notes

Below you can find the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch notes.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Characters

S-Rank Agent Yixuan (Rupture - Auric Ink)

Yixuan possesses the special Auric Ink attribute, making her an offensive Agent capable of dealing defense-ignoring Sheer DMG to enemies. She can gain Technique Points by consuming her unique type of Energy — Adrenaline. With sufficient Technique Points, Yixuan can unleash a special Ultimate by consuming all Technique Points, subsequently gaining one use of Auric Array.

S-Rank Agent Ju Fufu (Stun - Fire)

Ju Fufu is an off-field Stun Agent who combines Daze infliction with support capabilities. She can restore Might after unleashing EX Special Attacks and Ultimates, or when her weapon Hu Wei lands automatic attacks on enemies. When Ju Fufu is off-field and has sufficient Might, she automatically triggers Chain Attack: Suppressing Tiger Cauldron, providing teammates with CRIT DMG, Chain Attack, and Ultimate DMG bonuses. Additionally, Ju Fufu can increase the maximum Decibels limit for all characters in the team, and restore Decibels for Attack and Rupture Specialty Agents when they trigger their Ultimate.

A-Rank Agent Pan Yinhu (Defense - Physical)

Pan Yinhu is a Defense Agent who not only provides Sheer Force bonuses to Rupture Specialty allies, but also increases DMG dealt by all units to enemies and restores HP for the whole squad.

Note: After Version 2.0 ends, A-Rank Agent Pan Yinhu (Defense - Physical) will be available permanently in the "Star-Studded Cast" Stable Channel from Version 2.1, and can also be obtained through Signal Search in Exclusive Channels and W-Engine Channels.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New W-Engines

S-Rank W-Engine Qingming Birdcage (Rupture)

Can be obtained through the "Dissonant Sonata" Signal Search.

S-Rank W-Engine Roaring Fur-nace (Stun)

Can be obtained through the subsequent "Dazzling Choir" Signal Search.

A-Rank W-Engine Tremor Trigram Vessel (Defense)

Can be obtained through the "Dissonant Sonata" and "Vibrant Resonance" Signal Searches.

Note: After Version 2.0 ends, A-Rank W-Engine Tremor Trigram Vessel (Defense) will be available permanently in the "Star-Studded Cast" Stable Channel from Version 2.1, and can also be obtained through Signal Search in Exclusive Channels and W-Engine Channels.

A-Rank W-Engine Radiowave Journey (Rupture)

Starting from Version 2.0, Proxies can obtain this by unlocking either the Growth Plan or Premium Plan in the "New Eridu City Fund," reaching Lv. 30, claiming the Great Builder's Certificate, and selecting the A-Rank W-Engine Radiowave Journey (Rupture) as your City Fund Benefits reward.

A-Rank W-Engine Puzzle Sphere (Rupture)

From Version 2.0, Proxies can obtain it either through Signal Searches other than the Bangboo Channel, or from the gadget store.

A-Rank W-Engine Reel Projector (Defense)

Can be obtained via the limited-time event "Gravitational Attraction" in Version 2.0.

B-Rank W-Engine [Cinder] Cobalt (Rupture)

From Version 2.0, Proxies can obtain it either through Signal Searches or from the gadget store.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Bangboo

• S-Rank Bangboo Belion

Can be obtained through "An Outstanding Partner" Signal Search.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Story

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Main Story Season 2 - Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn"

The vestiges of a past calamity herald the beginning of another.

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.0 update

Requirements: Complete Main Story Season 1 - Epilogue "Bury Your Tears With the Past (B)."

Note: You can experience this content in advance via the Advance Screening function after unlocking Notorious Hunt in Season 1 Chapter 2 - Intermission.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Ju Fufu's Agent Story: Legend of the Tiger Warrior!

Ferocious among the forests, and vigilant in the shadows. Watch out, evildoers, for the great Master Fufu will punish the wicked!

Availability: Permanently available after 2025/06/25 12:00 (server time)

Requirements: Complete Main Story Season 2 - Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn."

Note: You can experience this content in advance via the Advance Screening function.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Agent Trust Events, Quality Time Events

Added Agent Trust Events and Quality Time Events for Yixuan, Ju Fufu, Pan Yinhu.

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.0 update

Requirements: Obtain the corresponding Agents and complete the required Stories (Workbench > Partner Archive)

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Area

1) Failume Heights

Unlocks in Season 2 Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn."

Located on the cliffside by the sea of Waifei Peninsula, you'll find many iconic landmarks including Suibian Temple, Yum Cha Sin, Good Goods, Devon Pawnshop, and BooBox.

2) Suibian Temple

Complete specified missions to repair and upgrade the Suibian Temple. As the temple's level increases, you can claim awesome rewards.

3) Yum Cha Sin

Talk to Sweety and complete the "Neighborhood Wishes" and "Regular Procurement" commissions on the board to earn plenty of rewards like Cloud Crests and Omnicoins.

4) Good Goods

Convert materials collected in the Hollow into crafting materials needed for Suibian Temple management. Proxies can also exchange Cloud Crests for items required to manage Suibian Temple.

5) Devon Pawnshop

Proxies can exchange Omnicoins for rewards here. As your Suibian Temple Level increases, you can also exchange Cloud Crests for rewards.

6) BooBox

After Suibian Temple levels up, Proxies can head here to hire Bangboo for stationing at Suibian Temple.

7) Aerospace City

Unlocks in Season 2 Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn."

After entering Aerospace City, the interface will switch to Investigation Zone mode. For details about this mode, please check the "New System - Investigation Zone Mode" section.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Outfits

Yixuan - Trails of Ink

A custom attire in shades of ink. Like an elusive shadow, gone in a flash.

Note: After the Version 2.0 update – 2025/07/16 05:59 (UTC+8), Yixuan's Trails of Ink outfit will be on sale at a limited-time discount in Store - Today's Outfit. During the discount period, the price is Monochrome ×1350. After the discount period ends, the price will revert to Monochrome ×1680. Limited to one purchase during the sale period.

Belle - Delicate Sunlight

Power flows with ease, stars twirl gracefully. I, Belle, a disciple of Yunkui Summit, greet you!

Wise - Soaring Crane

Power flows with ease, divine light circulates. I, Wise, a disciple of Yunkui Summit, greet you.

Note: Proxies can obtain Belle's new outfit Delicate Sunlight and Wise's new outfit Soaring Crane for free in Main Story Season 2 - Chapter 1 "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn."

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Events

Festival Channel

Claim your selected standard S-Rank Agent, selected standard S-Rank W-Engine, loads of Polychrome, and other rewards!

Event Duration: After the Version 2.0 update – 2025/07/16 05:59 (UTC+8)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Failume Gift

Log in for a total of 7 days to earn Encrypted Master Tape ×10!

A new chapter begins — check out this special welcome gift from Failume Heights!

Event Duration: After the Version 2.0 update – 2025/07/15 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Soul of Steel: Golden Bond

Pilot your mecha and punch through the steel wall of fate!

Forge the golden equation of the awakened alongside the Golden Mecha!

Event Duration: After the Version 2.0 update – 2025/07/07 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Unlock Brant Street Construction Site during Main Story Chapter 2 "A Call From the Hollow's Heart" and complete Anton and Grace's commissions to participate.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Golden Proxy Awards Annual Ceremony

When amazing stories start piling up, award ceremonies are sure to follow...

That's what everyone's saying — so let's kick off this anniversary special livestream, right now!

Event Duration: After the Version 2.0 update – 2025/06/23 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Gravitational Attraction

Mega discounts going on at Gravity Cinema! No way a cinephile is going to pass up this opportunity!

Invite your friends and immerse yourselves in the magical realm of 24 frames per second!

Event Duration: 2025/06/08 10:00 (server time) – 2025/07/14 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 23 and Main Story Chapter 2 - Intermission.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Holographic Onslaught Arena

Sensory sync protocol is now loaded.

Take on this new VR challenge, and slash through the data storm with a photon blade!

Event Duration: 2025/06/13 10:00 (server time) – 2025/06/30 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 22 and unlock Expert Challenge in Chapter 2 of the Main Story to participate.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Special Cleanup - Triple Bounty

During the event, Routine Cleanup rewards will be tripled!

"The Hollow lies ahead, and the situation is dire... The Defense Force is eager to fight alongside you."

Event Duration: 2025/06/18 04:00 (server time) – 2025/06/23 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Begin Main Story Chapter 2 - Intermission and unlock Routine Cleanup.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Tiger's Billowing Roar

Ju Fufu's TV Schedule is now live!

Amazing and skilled senior sister, defeating evil with righteous might!

Event Duration: 2025/06/25 12:00 (server time) – 2025/07/14 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: En-Normous Surprise!

Log in for a total of 7 days to earn Encrypted Master Tape ×10 and Boopon ×10!

"En-nah~ En-neh! (This time's different — there's an en-normous surprise!)"

Event Duration: 2025/06/25 10:00 (server time) – 2025/07/15 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Operation Yum

"Operation Yum" is now in full swing—

Join Crispyboo and conquer New Eridu with the power of food!

Event Duration: 2025/06/28 10:00 (server time) – 2025/07/14 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Combat Training - Triple Bounty

During the event, Combat Simulation rewards will be tripled!

"I hear you're preparing for new challenges — need a special training schedule?"

Event Duration: 2025/07/04 04:00 (server time) – 2025/07/09 03:59 (server time)

Requirements: Unlock Combat Simulation in Main Story Chapter 1 "Cat's Lost & Found."

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Gameplay

As Time Passes: A Decade of Suibian Temple

Seasons come and seasons go, yet the gloom of a decade is finally clearing now. Take charge and restore the former glory of Suibian Temple as it was 11 years ago!

Availability: After the Version 2.0 update

Requirements: Unlock during Main Story Season 2 Chapter 1 mission "Suibian Temple Restoration Project." Talk to Belion to participate in the Suibian Temple Restoration gameplay.

Shark Frenzy

Unleash Ellen's hidden potential and boost her combat capabilities!

Availability: After the Version 2.0 update

Requirements: Must have obtained Agent Ellen.

Hollow Zero: Phantom Paths

New game mode Task Force Investigation is here! Gear, shops, Resonia, and events will all be different in this operation, and you can obtain extra rewards by using the current Task Force Agents. In addition, Proxies can unlock Agent Missions in Task Force Investigation that give additional rewards upon completion.

Availability: After the Version 2.0 update

Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 42 and complete Battlefront Purge: Difficulty IV once in Hollow Zero: Lost Void.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Divination

After the Version 2.0 update, Proxies can get one daily reading from A-Shuo at the Suibian Temple in Failume Heights. After each reading, you'll unlock the corresponding divination pattern in the "Trigrams Collection" and receive rewards. (Divination readings share a daily limit with scratch cards — if you get a reading, you won't be able to scratch a scratch card on the same day)

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Systems

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Map System

After the Version 2.0 update, Proxies can view their current location through the map on the upper right corner.

After clicking or use hotkeys to enter the map, Proxies can view the 3D maps of different areas. Proxies can also check out the full view of New Eridu and Waifei Peninsula through the "World Map" button in the top right corner.

The "Quick Travel" function is still available. Proxies can access it from the top right corner of the map.

The "Marker Selection" function in the top-right corner of the map can be used to enable "Mission Focus" and choose which marker categories to display on the map.

Building on the new map, commission tracking directly opens the destination map. When tracking ongoing commissions, Proxies can use a hotkey to directly open the map of the destination area.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Accessory System

After the Version 2.0 update, Proxies can obtain Belle and Wise's outfit accessories through the "As Time Passes: A Decade of Suibian Temple" event, Devon Pawnshop, and other channels.

After obtaining Belle's outfit Delicate Sunlight and Wise's outfit Soaring Crane, you can select accessories for Belle and Wise in Proxy Outfit. After saving your style, you can wear the accessories while freely roaming the city.

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Adds "Quick Explore" mode to Fairy Auto Explore for the HDD.

Adds the new item: Prepaid Power Card. Prepaid Power Card can be obtained from Devon Pawnshop in Failume Heights. Regardless of whether Proxies have completed commissions before or not, Proxies can use the Prepaid Power Card to directly complete Exploration Commissions or Combat Commissions and receive all rewards.

The HDD Fairy Auto Explore feature has expanded its coverage. After the Version 2.0 update, Story Commissions, Exploration Commissions, and Combat Commissions can all be completed using the Fairy Auto Explore function.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Investigation Zone

Proxies will gain new "Perception Technique" abilities. In Aerospace City, Proxies can press the 'R' key to use this special ability, detecting and manipulating the frequency of corrupted matter in the Hollow through Disintegration, Revelation, and Insight, producing changes in these corrupted matter.

Upon entering Aerospace City, the interface will switch to Investigation Zone mode, where Proxies can directly use Agent Skills.

After entering Aerospace City, the Investigation Zone menu will appear in the top-right corner. Press 'T' to configure your squad and freely switch between Investigation Zone squads.

Most system functions are available in Investigation Zone mode.

Adds "Investigation Zone Squad" to the menu interface.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Other New Content

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: New Content

Adds new challenge "Miasma Priest" to Notorious Hunt.

Adds new challenge "Avarus" to Expert Challenge.

Adds the Core Skill enhancement material "Exuvia of Refinement" to Hidden Treasure.

Adds "Task Force Investigation" mode to Hollow Zero: Lost Void, and upgrades existing character gear while adding new gear for Agents Yixuan and Ju Fufu.

Increases the Investigation Progress level cap for Hollow Zero: Lost Void from Lv. 120 to Lv. 160.

Adds the "Words and Weapons" challenge to Routine Cleanup, where the new series of Drive Discs, Yunkui Tales and King of the Summit, can be obtained.

Optimizes the unlock points for Inter-Knot Reputation Promotion missions and Main Story progression. Inter-Knot Reputation Promotion missions no longer require Observation Data.

Adds the "Rupture Drill" challenge to Agent Promotion and "Rupture Resonator Test" challenge to "Modify W-Engine" in Combat Simulation.

Enables Immersive Mode for Combat Simulation and Expert Challenge by default. No manual switching is required. (Immersive Mode unlocks at Inter-Knot Lv. 30).

Adds a "Random Enemy Mode" to Combat Simulation. When enabled, challenges will spawn random enemies in corresponding quantities. Agents' initial Energy when entering combat will be increased to 60 points.

Adds text descriptions about "Anomaly Buildup" and "Attribute Anomaly - Disorder" in the Proxy Handbook. This addition is purely a text optimization to supplement the description of existing mechanics and does not affect the original effects.

Adds TV programs "Anniversary Benefits Commercial" and "Dreamland Journey."

Adds a new trophy set for PS5™ and PS5™ Pro platforms: Zenless Zone Zero - Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn.

Adds dynamic wallpapers for Agents Yixuan, Ju Fufu, and Pan Yinhu. Obtain the corresponding Agent and increase your Trust Level to a certain amount to unlock.

Adds titles related to Agent Trust, Ridu Chronicles, Hollow Zero, Hostile Targets, and Limited-Time Event.

After the 2.0 Version update, Xbox players can claim the platform-exclusive title "The Xenless" from their mailbox.

Updates Venus's appearance.

Adds "Story" and "City" categories to the Achievement system, replacing the original "Life" category, and adjusts the classification of certain achievements.

Adds new achievement categories "Janus Quarter", "Outer Ring", "Throne Quarter", and "Waifei Peninsula" under the "City" category in the Achievement system.

Adds new achievement category "Zone Investigation" under the "Exploration" section in the Achievement system.

Adds new Achievements related to Phaethon's Story, Agent Story, Agent Trust, When Opportunities Converge, Inter-Knot Hot Topic, Proxy Business, Janus Quarter, Waifei Peninsula, Lost Void, Hostile Targets, and Zone Investigation, including some hidden achievements.

Modifies descriptions for Tactics achievements: "Gotta Look Cool in Close-Ups", "Forgotten While Saving", "The Last Hero", "I—It's Burning!", "Like in a Fridge", "Oh, So Sore!", "Ether Studies in Difficult Times", and "Do You Believe in Strength?." These are text adjustments only, and the achievement requirements remain unchanged. (These achievements can only be completed through HDD combat commissions.)

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Signal Shop

Replaces the monthly rotational A-Rank Signals in the Residual Signal and Bangbuck Exchange Stores within the Signal Shop with selectable A-Rank Signals following the Version 2.0 update.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Shiyu Defense

Critical Node

After the Version 2.0 update, the buff effects of Critical Node are as follows:

Phase I:

Agent Max HP increases by 15%, Ether DMG and Ice DMG increase by 20%.

When an Agent activates Quick Assist or Ultimate, their Sheer DMG increases by 30%, CRIT DMG increases by 20%, lasting 20s. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Phase II:

Agent Sheer DMG increases by 20%, Energy and Adrenaline Generation Rate increase by 15%.

When enemies are Stunned, the whole squad recovers 600 Decibels, and their Ether DMG and Fire DMG increase by 20% for 20s. The Decibel generation effect can trigger once every 20 seconds.

Phase III:

Agents' Daze dealt increases by 10%, Ultimate DMG increases by 30%.

When enemies are Stunned, all squad members' Sheer DMG increases by 15% and CRIT DMG increases by 20% for 25s. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Deadly Assault

After the Version 2.0 update, the enemies featured in Deadly Assault are as follows:

Phase I:

Miasma Priest, Notorious - Marionette, Notorious - Pompey

Phase II:

Notorious - Pompey, Unknown Corruption Complex, Sacrifice - Bringer

Phase III:

Miasma Priest, Corrupted Overlord - Pompey, Notorious - Dead End Butcher

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Adjustments & Optimizations

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Agents & Enemies

Optimizes invitation events for Agents Soldier 11 and Caesar.

Due to the addition of the Rupture Specialty, the Additional Ability for Agents Astra Yao, Koleda, Lucy, and Pulchra have been adjusted. For details, please refer to the Agent Skills & W-Engine & Drive Disc Text Description Optimization section.

Optimizes the model performance for Agent Yixuan.

Optimizes the visual effects in the Agent display interface

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Gameplay

Optimizes enemy arrangement in the Expert Challenge interface.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Systems

Increases the probability of encountering "Mysterious Voice" after selecting "Encounter" in Hollow Zero: Lost Void.

The categorization based on time on the Inter-Knot "Schedule" interface has been updated to "All", "Key", "Event", "Agent", and "Hearsay" tabs.

After the Version 2.0 update, all unfinished "Hearsay" category commissions will be displayed. Proxies can check them on the Inter-Knot.

After 2025/07/03 00:00:00 (server time), the birthday gifts sent via mail will be updated to "Caramel Drizzle Cake Slice" and birthday namecard "A Special Day".

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Optimizations for Mouse, Keyboard and Controller

Adjusts certain button positions on the main interface for mobile platforms. The specific details are as follows:

Relocation of the "Camera" function

Modification of the access method and UI of the Shortcut Wheel

Adds Map preview function, shifts Quick Travel to the right side of Map.

Adjusts keyboard and mouse control keybinds. The specific details are as follows:

The default key binding for Inter-Knot function will be changed to the 'J' key (previously 'E')

The default key binding for the Camera function will be changed to the 'L' key (previously 'R')

The default key binding for the Shortcut Wheel function will be changed to holding the 'TAB' key (previously holding 'F')

The default key binding for the Quick Travel function will be changed to the 'N' key (previously 'M')

When using keyboard and mouse controls, press 'T' to open the Squad Configuration function in "Investigation Zone" mode.

Adjusts controller button mapping. The specific details are as follows (using PC and console as examples):

The default key binding for the Quick Travel function will be changed to 'Right Directional Button' (previously: Xbox Wireless Controller - RB / DualSense® Wireless Controller - R1)

The default key binding for the Inter-Knot function will be changed to 'Left Directional Button' (previously: Xbox Wireless Controller - Y / DualSense® Wireless Controller - △)

The default button configuration for the Shortcut Wheel function will be changed to: Xbox Wireless Controller - LT / DualSense® Wireless Controller - L2 (previously: Xbox Wireless Controller- LB / DualSense® Wireless Controller - L1)

The default key binding for the Character/Time Selection function will be changed to 'Up Directional Button' (previously: Xbox Wireless Controller - View button / DualSense® Wireless Controller - Touch Pad)

Adds the "Special Ability" and "Map" buttons for controllers. The specific details are as follows:

In Hollow Zero, Investigation Zone, and other gameplay modes, the Special Ability button is: Xbox Wireless Controller - B / DualSense® Wireless Controller - ○

Map: Xbox Wireless Controller - View Button / DualSense® Wireless Controller - Touchpad

Note: When using the DualSense® wireless controller on mobile devices, the DualSense®'s corresponding button for the PC's touchpad function is Create.

Optimizes the vibration feedback of the DualSense® wireless controller during combat.

Enables seamless PC/Controller hot-swap by default, and adjusts the layout of certain interfaces for keyboard/mouse controls.

The original key switching mode is still retained. Proxy can customize this in Options - Input.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Others

After the 2.0 update, first-purchase double rewards will be reset in the Monochrome Market for all Monochrome tiers.

Optimizes W-Engine's visual effects in the viewing interface.

Adds a new W-Engine effect showcase video to the W-Engine Channel.

Simplifies the creation of chapter opening titles, reducing storage space usage.

Optimizes the visual presentation when Main Story content is added to Phaethon's Story.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Issue Fixes

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Agents

Fixes an issue for Agent Evelyn's Additional Ability: Ambush Point, where the "Chain Attack and Ultimate DMG increases by 30%" effect was not working properly for Evelyn's Mindscape Cinema 06 Bond of Light and Shadow.

Fixes an issue in Hollow Zero: Lost Void where Agent Corin's Exclusive Gear "Chainsaw Operation Manual" and "Blasting Blowers" does not trigger Corin's Core Passive: Hyperfocus.

Fixes an issue where Agent Lighter's Core Passive: Accelerant wasn't correctly applying the Collapse effect to all enemies when hitting multiple targets with a Basic Attack's Finishing Move while in Morale Burst state.

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Systems

Fixes an issue where the red notification dot for Phaethon's Database would not be cleared occasionally.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Environments

Fixes an issue where NPC models sometimes do not display correctly in some environments.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Others

Fixes some text typos.

Adjusts, improves, and fixes the in-game text for some languages. These changes will not affect gameplay or functions.

Optimizes some voicelines for English, Japanese, and Korean.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Agent Skills, W-Engine & Drive Disc Text Optimizations

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: Agents

Optimizes the text description for Agent Evelyn's Core Skill - Additional Ability: Ambush Point. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: the DMG multiplier for her Chain Attack and Ultimate DMG

After adjustment: the DMG multiplier for her Chain Attack: Lunalux - Snare, Ultimate: Lunalux Garrote - Timbre and Ultimate: Lunalux Garrote - Shadow

Optimizes the text description for Agent Pulchra's Additional Ability: Business Partner. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When Pulchra hits enemies with Special Attack: Rending Claw - Nightmare Shadow, an EX Special Attack, Assist Follow-Up, Chain Attack, or Ultimate

After adjustment: When Pulchra hits enemies with Special Attack: Rending Claw - Nightmare Shadow, EX Special Attack: Rending Claw - Flashstep, Assist Follow-Up: Independent Pricing, Chain Attack: Hey, Didn't Expect That, Right?, or Ultimate: Oh, Time to Play?

Ad

Optimizes the text description for Agent Grace's Mindscape Cinema 04: Burst Capacitor. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When her Basic Attack or Dash Attack hits an enemy

After adjustment: When her Basic Attack: High-Pressure Spike or Dash Attack: Quick Inspection hits an enemy

Optimizes the text description for Agent Lycaon's Mindscape Cinema 01: Full Moon Momentum. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When Lycaon's EX Special Attack hits an enemy

After adjustment: When Lycaon's EX Special Attack: Thrill of the Hunt hits an enemy

Before adjustment: When he charges his EX Special Attack to completion

After adjustment: When he charges his EX Special Attack: Thrill of the Hunt to completion

Optimizes the text description for Agent Lycaon's Core Passive: Metallic Paws. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When EX Special Attack or Assist Follow-Up hits an enemy

After adjustment: When EX Special Attack: Thrill of the Hunt or Assist Follow-Up: Vengeful Counterattack hits an enemy

Optimizes the text description for Agent Koleda's Mindscape Cinema 04: Furnace's Glow. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: When her Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy

After adjustment: When her Chain Attack: Natural Disaster or Ultimate: Hammerquake hits an enemy

Ad

Optimizes the text description for Agent Caesar's Mindscape Cinema 06: Overlord's Will. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash and Assist Follow-Up are guaranteed to trigger a critical hit

After adjustment: EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash and Assist Follow-Up: Aiding Blade are guaranteed to trigger a critical hit

Before adjustment: When Caesar uses EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash or Assist Follow-Up

After adjustment: When Caesar uses EX Special Attack: Overpowered Shield Bash or Assist Follow-Up: Aiding Blade

Optimizes the text description for Agent Nekomata's Mindscape Cinema 01: Bird Hunter. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: all Nekomata's attacks are considered back attacks

After adjustment: all Nekomata's attacks against them are considered back attacks

Optimizes the text description for Agent Burnice's Core Passive: Nitro-Fuel Cocktail. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: when Burnice hits an enemy with a Basic Attack: Mixed Flame Blend, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate

After adjustment: when Burnice hits an enemy with a Basic Attack: Mixed Flame Blend, EX Special Attack: Intense Heat Stirring Method, EX Special Attack: Intense Heat Stirring Method - Double Shot, Chain Attack: Fuel-Fed Flame, or Ultimate: Glorious Inferno

Updates Agent Astra Yao's Additional Ability: Moonlit Frenzy effect.

Before update: When another character in your squad is an Attack or Anomaly character

After update: When another character in your squad is an Attack, Anomaly, or Rupture character

Updates Agent Koleda's Additional Ability: White Shrine Management effect.

Before update: When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction

After upgrade: When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction or is a Rupture character

Ad

Updates Agent Koleda's Additional Ability: Belobog Management effect.

Before update: When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction

After update: When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction or is a Rupture character

• Updates Agent Pulchra's Additional Ability: Business Partner effect.

Before update: When another character in your squad is an Attack character or shares the same Faction

After update: When another character in your squad is an Attack or Rupture character or shares the same Faction

Optimizes the text description for Agent Nicole's Core Skill Additional Ability: Hare of Many Burrows. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: All squad members deal more Ether DMG

After adjustment: All units deal more Ether DMG

Optimizes the text description for Agent Nicole's Mindscape Cinema 06: Corrupting Energy Field. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: All squad members' CRIT Rate against that enemy increases

After adjustment: All units' CRIT Rate against that enemy increases

Optimizes the text description for Agent Hoshimi Miyabi's Core Passive: Searing Cold. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: All squad members accumulates more Anomaly Buildup against enemies

After adjustment: All units accumulate more Anomaly Buildup against enemies

Optimizes the text description for Agent Koleda's Additional Ability: Belobog Management. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: All squad members' Chain Attacks deal more DMG to the target

After adjustment: Chain Attacks deal more DMG to the target

Optimizes the text description for Agent Lucy's Mindscape Cinema 02: Little Boar Captain. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Grants all squad members, Bangboo, and the guard boars the Cheer On! status

After adjustment: Grants all squad members and Bangboo, and the guard boars themselves the Cheer On! status

Optimizes the text description for Agent Lucy's Mindscape Cinema 06: Fierce Fangs of Fire. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Extend the duration of the Cheer On! buff for all squad members

After adjustment: Extend the duration of the Cheer On! buff for all squad members and Bangboo, and for the guard boars themselves

Optimizes the text description for Agent Lucy's Special Attack Cheer On! This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Apply the Cheer On! status to all allies, Bangboo, and the guard boars themselves

After adjustment: Apply the Cheer On! status to all squad members and Bangboo, and the guard boars themselves

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch: W-Engine

Optimizes the description for W-Engine Riot Suppressor Mark VI. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Whenever the equipper's Basic Attack deals Ether DMG

After adjustment: Whenever the equipper's Basic Attack or Dash Attack deals Ether DMG

Optimizes the description for W-Engine The Vault. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.

Before adjustment: Increases all squad members' DMG against the target

After adjustment: Increases all units' DMG against the target

Optimizes the description for W-Engine Unfettered Game Ball. This is a text-only fix and does not affect actual gameplay.

Before adjustment: all squad members' CRIT Rate against the struck enemy

After adjustment: all units' CRIT Rate against the struck enemy

Optimizes the description for W-Engine Weeping Cradle. This is a text-only fix and does not affect actual gameplay.

Before adjustment: enhance the squad's DMG against a struck target

After adjustment: increase all units' DMG against a struck target

That concludes everything new in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update patch.

