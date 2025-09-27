Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 27, 2025 14:42 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3
Time until ZZZ 2.3 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced the date for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream, which will premiere and showcase new content coming to the game. Two new S-Rank agents, Lucia and Yidhari, and an A-Rank agent, Komano Manato, are set to be introduced in the update.

Let's take a look at when the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream will go live worldwide.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream time and countdown

Version 2.3 of Zenless Zone Zero will have its special preview program premiere on September 29 at 19:30 (UTC+8). Besides three new agents, the broadcast is also likely to tease a new story chapter, highlighting the next step for the proxy siblings.

Below you can find the time for several major zones worldwide, showcasing when you can expect the Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 livestream to premiere.

Americas(September 29, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time: 4:30 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 5:30 AM
  • Central Daylight Time: 6:30 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 7:30 AM

Europe (September 29, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time: 12:30 PM
  • Central European Summer Time: 1:30 PM
  • Eastern European Summer Time: 2:30 PM

Asia (September 29, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time: 5:00 PM
  • China Standard Time: 7:30 PM
  • Japanese Standard Time: 8:30 PM
  • Korea Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Below you can find a countdown timer for the livestream.

You can watch the special broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels for the game.

What to expect from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream

Version 2.3 of Zenless Zone Zero will feature three playable characters, and it is a given that HoYoverse will showcase their gameplay during the special livestream. Besides new Agents, the developers can also announce reruns for older characters, including their W-Engines.

A new Bangboo related to Lucia and Yidhari can also be announced during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream, alongside a new story chapter. While it is unknown if HoYoverse has more Agent stories planned for the new characters, similar to every patch, the developers will showcase the playable events, both limited and permanent ones.

New quality-of-life updates are also expected to be announced, which can improve the gameplay experience for players. Besides these, rewards and a livestream code are expected to be announced, which have been a staple for previous special broadcasts. This ZZZ redemption code will give you various in-game items, such as Polychromes.

