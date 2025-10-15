Zenless Zone Zero: Best teams for Lucia

The best team for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero must include characters that can benefit from her Support fighting style. She can increase the Sheer Force damage of the squad members, provide HP buffs, and heal them, all while dealing quite a bit of Ether damage. Currently, there are only a few teams Lucia can be used in.
However, her popularity will rise once HoYoverse adds more Rupture agents, who can make the most of her enhancements. This article further discusses the best team compostions for Lucia in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Lucia teams guide
1) Lucia+ Yixuan+ Ju Fufu
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zenless Zone Zero’s Lucia is a potent support unit for the Rupture agent, being able to buff the Sheer Force damage of the corresponding teammate. Currently, Yixuan is the only S-Rank agent who can effectively utilize Lucia’s assistance. The former scales purely on HP and uses more than one Ultimate ability to launch massive nukes on targets.
Yixuan’s damage further ignores the enemy’s defense, which makes her a powerful hypercarry DPS. Lucia can further increase her HP and provide damage amplification to the whole party. The enhancement will also benefit Ju Fufu, who is the third S-Rank agent in the team.
Ju Fufu uses the Stun fighting style to paralyze enemies. She can further grant a CRIT DMG buff to Yixuan and help her generate more Decibels.
2) Lucia+ Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu
Most F2P (free-to-play) gamers may not be able to afford the first composition containing three premium characters. Thankfully, HoYoverse has added a few powerful A-Rank agents like Pan Yinhu in Zenless Zone Zero. You can use him in place of Ju Fufu in the Lucia and Yixuan team.
The duo will essentially be responsible for dealing damage in the party. Pan Yinhu being a Defense specialist, can debuff enemies, tank incoming damage, and provide a Sheer Force buff to the entire team. He is the perfect companion for Rupture characters and is also capable of healing squad members whenever required.
3) Lucia+ Manato+ Lucy
Manato was introduced alongside Lucia in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update. He is an A-Rank unit from the Rupture roster that will take on the DPS role in whichever team you put him in. Lucia can help him shine in combat by buffing his Sheer Force damage.
Moreover, Manato sacrifices his HP to unleash enhanced attacks. This is when Lucia can step in and provide healing to keep him alive throughout the battle. Lucy can further provide Attacks buffs to Manato and trigger his additional ability, which grants him extra CRIT DMG when he loses health.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.