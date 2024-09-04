Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build: Best W-engine, Drive Disc, skills, and teams

Phase two of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update has officially kicked off, introducing Jane Doe to the playable roster. Jane Doe is a Physical S-star unit that relies on the Anomaly fighting style to dispatch enemies with powerful Assault DMG. However, it is crucial to employ the optimal W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team composition to unleash her combat potential.

This guide discusses everything you need to build Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build: Best W-engine and Drive Discs

Building Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero is quite straightforward. You need to stack an Anomaly Attribute, Physical DMG, and Attack to use her as a DPS on the battlefield. Speaking of which, she has access to different W-Engines and Drive Discs.

Best W-engine for Jane Doe

1) Sharpened Stinger

Sharpened Stinger is Jane Doe's signature option (Image via HoYoverse)

Modified personally by Jane Doe, this W-Engine stands out as the signature option that will significantly boost the character's combat potential. The Sharpened Stinger generates a stack of Predatory Instinct when the wearer launches a Dash Attack. Each stack of this effect increases the unit’s Physical DMG by 12% for 10 seconds.

Predatory Instinct is triggered once every 0.5 seconds. Upon activating a Perfect Dodge, the wearer will gain three stacks of the effect. At max stacks, the character's Anomaly Buildup Rate increases by 40%.

2) Rainforest Gourmet

Rainforest Gourmet (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainforest Gourmet is an accessible W-engine for Jane Doe in ZZZ, which can be purchased from the Gadget Store at Sixth Street. The weapon is equipped with Anomaly Proficiency substat.

Additionally, the wearer’s ATK will increase by 2.5% for consuming 10 Energy, stacking up to 10 times.

Best Drive Disc for Jane Doe

Drive Discs for Jane Doe (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Fanged Metal + 2-Piece Freedom Blues

This is the best Drive Disc combination for Jane Doe in ZZZ to use her as a primary DPS.

The 4-Piece Fanged Metal provides 10% Physical DMG. Additionally, she will deal extra 35% damage for 12 seconds after a target is afflicted with an Assault.

The 2-Piece Freedom Blues increases the equipping character’s Anomaly Proficiency by 30. Jane Doe will require this attribute to deal more Assault damage.

Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe build: Skills and best team comps

Jane Doe skill priority in ZZZ

Jane Doe in action (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, Jane Doe’s core skill should be your priority since it enables her to trigger critical hits via Attribute Anomaly. Aside from the core skill, these are the abilities you should prioritize for her:

Basic Attack> Special Attack> Chain Attack> Dodge> Assist

Try to maximize all her skills eventually since she thrives as an Anomaly DPS so all her abilities can cause Attribute Anomaly Buildup.

Best team comps for Jane Doe

Jane Doe team (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the best team composition for Jane Doe in ZZZ, there are a few options that can make the most out of her kit:

Jane Doe+ Seth+ Grace (with Bangvolver)

Jane Doe+ Seth+ Lucy (with Officer Cui)

Jane Doe+ Grace+ Rina (with Plugboo)

Jane Doe+ Anby+ Nicole (with Luckyboo)

Ideally, you would want to use Jane Doe with Seth and Grace to inflict both Disorder and Assault on enemies. With the 4-star officer on the team, Jane can also access her additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero.

