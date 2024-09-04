Zenless Zone Zero Jane Doe teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Jane Doe is officially a playable character in Zenless Zone Zero following her banner debut in the second phase of patch 1.1. As a powerful S-Rank agent from the Physical roster, she can dominate foes during combat with her Anomaly fighting style. However, you might want to pair Jane with proper teammates to boost her combat prowess.

This article lists some of the best Jane Doe teams in Zenless Zone Zero.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best teams for Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Jane Doe, Seth, and Grace

The Jane Doe, Seth, and Grace team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jane Doe lacks dedicated support that could enhance her combat potential. However, if there’s a team that makes the most of her skill, it’s a combination with Seth and Grace. Jane might not be able to deal the highest Assault damage, but this squad triggers Disorder consistently while also inflicting the Attribute Anomaly of Physical and Electric elements, respectively.

With Seth on the team, Jane Doe can also access her additional abilities in Zenless Zone Zero, which increases her Physical Anomaly Buildup Rate. Overall, the Grace team showcases the real potential of Anomaly agents in the game.

2) Jane Doe, Anby, and Nicole

The Jane Doe, Anby, and Nicole team (Image via HoYoverse)

For a free-to-play Jane Doe composition in Zenless Zone Zero, you might want to pick Anby and Nicole as her teammates. While these characters don't have much synergy, you should be able to clear any content considering that Jane has a self-sufficient kit. Besides, Anby can quickly stun enemies, allowing the S-rank agent to inflict Assault DMG without any interruption.

Nicole can group up the enemies, making it easier for Jane to trigger Anomaly Buildup simultaneously on the targets.

3) Jane Doe, Seth, and Lucy

The Jane Doe, Seth, and Lucy team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jane Doe, Seth, and Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero can be used together to create an accessible team capable of clearing any content. Seth has become a companion for this new S-rank character in the story and during combat. He can quickly increase the opponent's Daze and help Jane access her additional abilities.

On the other hand, Lucy can use her Special Skill to boost Jane Doe's attack, enabling her to deal additional damage. Lucy takes less time to activate her buff, so the Anomaly damage dealer wouldn't lose the DPS window.

4) Jane Doe, Grace, and Rina

The Jane Doe, Grace, and Rina team (Image via HoYoverse)

You can expect to see massive Assault DMG from Jane Doe with the help of Rina and Grace. This could arguably be Jane's best squad if only their damage output was a bit consistent. Regardless, you should be able to use them to quickly dispatch single-target bosses.

Rina is one of the strongest S-Rank standard characters in Zenless Zone Zero who can increase the Pen Ratio of her allies. This will help both Jane and Grace to inflict powerful Attribute Anomaly of their respective elements.

5) Jane Doe, Qingyi, and Grace

The Jane Doe, Qingyi, and Grace team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is a premium alternative to the initial Seth and Grace composition. All you have to do is swap the A-rank officer to employ Qingyi, the other limited-time agent featured in ZZZ 1.1. Her role here would be to stagger enemies with her Stun specialized kit, allowing Jane to unleash her deadly combos.

Since Qingyi is also an officer of the New Eridu PubSec department and wields the Electric element, both Jane Doe and Grace can access their additional abilities during battle.

