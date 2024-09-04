Zenless Zone Zero Seth build: Best W-Engine, Drive Disc, skills, and teams

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update saw the official debut of Seth as a playable A-rank agent from the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. He wields the Electric element to uphold his Defensive fighting style during combat to protect allies and stagger opponents. However, he will require the optimal W-Engine, Drive Discs, and teams to unleash his peak potential.

This guide outlines everything you need to build Seth in ZZZ.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Zenless Zone Zero Seth build: Best W-engine and Drive Discs

Building Seth in Zenless Zone Zero isn’t difficult considering he can use a variety of accessible equipment. He craves Impact, Attack, and Anomaly Proficiency stats, which are easy to obtain.

Trending

Here are the best W-Engine and Drive Discs for Seth in ZZZ.

Best W-engine for Seth

1) Peacekeeper - Specialized

Peacekeeper - Specialized (Image via HoYoverse)

The Peacekeeper - Specialized is seemingly Seth’s signature W-Engine, which is equipped with double Attack stats. The passive increases the wearer’s Energy Regen by 0.4 units per second while shielded. Additionally, the character’s Anomaly Buildup of EX Special Attacks and Assist Follow-Ups will be boosted by 36%.

2) Original Transmorpher

Original Transmorpher (Image via HoYoverse)

As an alternate A-Rank W-Engine, the Original Transmorpher provides 8% HP to the wielder. The character will also gain 10% Impact for 12 seconds when attacked. Since Seth will be used to frequently tank incoming damage, he should be able to benefit from the bonus Impact.

3) Bunny Band

Bunny Band (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the Bunny Band W-Engine to build Seth in ZZZ. The equipment will increase his max HP by 8% and provide 10% ATK when he is shielded. Seth has the ability to cast a barrier, so activating the passive shouldn’t be difficult.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 characters and banners leak

Best Drive Disc for Seth

Best Drive Disc for Seth (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Swing Jazz + 2-Piece Thunder Metal

This is the best Drive Disc combination for Seth in ZZZ as a support.

The 4-Piece Swing Jazz increases the equipping character’s Energy Regen by 20%. Additionally, the Drive Disc boosts all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12 seconds after launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate.

The 2-Piece Thunder Metal provides 10% Electric DMG to the wearer. Seth can use this passive to deal more damage with his abilities. Alternatively, use the 2-Pieces of Hormone Punk or Shockstar Disco depending on the stat you need.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event guide

Zenless Zone Zero Seth build: Skills and best team comps

Seth's skill priority in ZZZ

Seth in action (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking Seth’s Core Skill should be a priority to access his Core Passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. He can use the skills to generate powerful shields and reduce the opponent’s Anomaly Buildup RES.

Aside from the Core skill, prioritize the following abilities for Seth's build:

Special Attack > Basic Attack > Chain Attack > Assist > Dodge

Seth’s gameplay is all about increasing Resolve through his Special Attack to activate an empowered Basic Attack. Hence, those are the two skills you should focus on at the beginning.

Best team comps for Seth

Seth, Jane Doe, and Grace team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best team comps for Seth in ZZZ:

Seth + Jane Doe + Grace

Seth + Zhu Yuan + Qingyi

Seth + Soldier 11 + Qingyi

Seth + Nekomata + Anby

Seth + Nichole + Anby

Ideally, you would want to use Seth with Jane Doe and Grace, since this squad has the highest damage potential in the game. In a free-to-play team, you can rely on Anby and Nichole for consistent performance.

Check out our other ZZZ articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!