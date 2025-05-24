Zenless Zone Zero Xbox release date, pre-order, and rewards

HoYoverse has announced the date of Zenless Zone Zero Xbox release, alongside a few extra rewards that will be available on the platform. The game will be available on the platform with the release of the 2.0 update on June 6, 2025. Version 2.0 will also host the ZZZ first anniversary, making it the ideal time for players to jump in on the Xbox platform.

This article will cover the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox release date and what benefits you will receive by purchasing the pre-order bundle.

Zenless Zone Zero Xbox release date and how to pre-order the Starter Pack

The release date for Zenless Zone Zero on the Xbox console is June 6, 2025, across all regions. It will go live on the console and will be available for downloading when version 2.0 is released. Ahead of that, players can pre-order a special starter pack exclusive to the platform to receive a few extra rewards that will set them up for their adventure in the Hollow and New Eridu City.

Below you can find a step-by-step guide on how to order the Zenless Zone Zero starter pack that costs $ 9.99.

How to pre-order the Zenless Zone Zero starter pack on Xbox ($ 9.99)

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Starter Pack.

Pre-purchase the game.

Proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.

You will receive the rewards once the game releases on the Xbox on June 6, 2025, alongside the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update.

All Rewards for the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox starter bundle

The Zenless Zone Zero Xbox starter pack will contain the following rewards that you will receive by pre-ordering it:

Master Tape x2

Denny x150,000

Senior Investigator Log x20

Official Investigator Log x80

W-Engine Energy Module x10

W-Engine Power Supply x40

Additionally, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owner, you will receive the following by logging in after each version update:

Polychrome x80

Ether Battery x2

Senior Investigator Log x10

W-Engine Energy Module x15

Denny x75,000

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Livestream highlighted many new content coming to the game in the upcoming version, including three new agents, massive QoL updates, and the much-anticipated first anniversary of the game. People who start the game on Xbox will also be eligible for these rewards, and it is a great time to start the game.

