Zenless Zone Zero Yidhari kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

Yidhari kit leaks in Zenless Zone Zero offer a glimpse of what the character is capable of in the closed beta. Unless HoYoverse decides to change her abilities completely, a major portion of the leaked information shared by Hakush.in will remain relevant. Yidhari is a Rupture specialist from the Ice roster who is capable of inflicting massive damage at the cost of her HP.This article further discusses the agent’s kit leaks in Zenless Zone Zero.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 2.3 closed beta and is highly subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.All Zenless Zone Zero Yidhari ability and kit leaksLucia, Manato &amp; Yidhari kits (by Seele Leaks) byu/juniorjaw inZenlesszonezeroleaks_Zenless Zone Zero’s Yidhari is an S-Rank Rupture specialist who, according to the leaks, can deal AoE Ice damage to targets. The following section further discusses her presumable kit:Basic AttackUpon casting the Basic Attack, Yidhari performs up to three strikes forward. Holding the ability button compels her to begin charging. Release the button to unleash a powerful hammer strike. If Yidhari enters a stagger state during the charge period or spinning attack, she will perform a recovery.Activate the basic attack within the recovery frame to execute a download slam finisher. She consumes HP while charging and recovers some of it through her normal attacks.Special Attack / EX Special AttackYidhari launches an enemy and deals damage when you activate Special Attack. If you activate her EX Special Attack, she performs two consecutive uppercuts and unleashes an Ice Mist, recovering some lost HP.Pressing any of the Special Attacks, Dodge, or Basic Attack during a spinning sweep will launch the target forward. When the effect is triggered, Yidhari immediately gains maximum charge level. Press either of the Special Attacks to perform a quick upward slash and follow up with a downward smash.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato kit leaksUltimateWhen Yidhari’s decibel rating reaches a certain level, execute a final hit with a charged attack. EX Special Attacks, or Chain Attacks, will consume the charges to activate Ether Veil. Cast her ultimate right away to unleash a powerful strike, which will cover a large area.Core SkillCore passive: Yidhari gains additional Sheer Force based on her maximum HP. Additionally, all of her elemental damage becomes Sheer DMG, which ignores the enemy’s defense. She inflicts more damage at low HP. She slowly recovers some health when it drops below a certain point.Additional ability: Pair Yidhari with a Stun or other squad member to receive CRIT DMG when her HP drops below half. Ether Veil will buff Basic Attack and EX Special Skill. The abilities will essentially deal bonus damage to the enemies.Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Lucia kit leaksZenless Zone Zero Yidhari's Mindscape Cinema leakedBelow are the potential passives unlocked via Yidhari's Mindscape Cinema in ZZZ. The list excludes the effects, which add some level to her skills, as they are widely considered fillers.M1: This passive reduces Yidhari's energy consumption via EX Special Attack. She can further chain into a special follow-up attack. Each additional EX Special Attack will increase her HP and shield recovery, and the ability will ignore the opponent's defense.M2: After launching enemies with a spinning sweep, Yidhari will receive bonus CRIT DMG and regenerate more Adrenaline.M4: Yidhari will gain more Decibels, and her max HP will increase while in Ether Veil state.M6: Yidhari gains Tenacity while consuming Decibels before activating Ether Veil. Tenacity enhances her Sheer DMG and allows her to resist an instance of a fatal blow.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.