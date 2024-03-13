Zer0’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Zer0’s Apex Legends settings are among the most frequently searched details about him, as he is one of the most popular competitive Apex players. Rhys “Zer0” Perry is a competitive Apex Legends player of DarkZero Esports. The Australian professional has won S and A tier tournaments alongside his teammate and one of the best controller Apex players, Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose.
Zer0’s smug persona and aggressive playstyle in the tournaments have led to his increased popularity among the Apex community. For those curious about Zer0’s Apex Legends settings, this article will cover every detail.
Everything to know about Zer0’s Apex Legends settings in 2024
Zer0’s Apex Legends settings are catered to suit his playstyle when playing his signature Legends, such as Bangalore and Horizon. He has gained popularity after securing first place in the ALGS 2022 Championship.
While the other competitive teams mostly capitalize on their positioning for the late-game rings, Zer0 and his teammates simply demolish any teams that challenge them and dominate the entire lobby, securing high-kill games.
This 23-year-old professional Apex player has been crowned winner of several tournaments, including ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs, ALGS: 2022 Championship, ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Playoffs, and ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Pro League - North America #2.
The following section details Zer0’s Apex Legends settings in 2024:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.6
- eDPI: 960
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Per Optic ADS: Off
- Iron Sights/1x Optic: 1.330399
- 2x Optic: 1.0
- 3x Optic: 1.0
- 4x Optic: 1.0
- 6x Optic: 1.0
- 8x Optic: 1.0
- 10x Optic: 1.0
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.0
Keybinds
- Crouch: J (Toggle), C (Hold)
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Mouse Button 5
- Ultimate Ability: Mouse Button 4
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Reload: R
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: G
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapon: 3
- Equip Grenade: F
- Equip Survival Item: Y
- Use Selected Health item: Unknown
- Use Syringe: L-Alt
- Use Med Kit: 5
- Use Shield Cell: Caps Lock
- Use Shield Battery: 4
- Use Phoenix Kit: Z
- Inspect Weapon: T
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- FOV: 110
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex: Enabled+Boost
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: High (4GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
- Color Blind Mode: Protanopia
Gear
- Monitor: Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM
- Mouse: Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4K Wireless
- Keyboard: Wooting 60HE
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Hayate OTSU MID
- Headphones: HyperX Cloud II
This concludes Zer0’s Apex Legends settings list. For more Apex-related news, check the section below:
