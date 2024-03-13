Zer0’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Zer0’s Apex Legends settings are among the most frequently searched details about him, as he is one of the most popular competitive Apex players. Rhys “Zer0” Perry is a competitive Apex Legends player of DarkZero Esports. The Australian professional has won S and A tier tournaments alongside his teammate and one of the best controller Apex players, Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose.

Zer0’s smug persona and aggressive playstyle in the tournaments have led to his increased popularity among the Apex community. For those curious about Zer0’s Apex Legends settings, this article will cover every detail.

Everything to know about Zer0’s Apex Legends settings in 2024

Zer0’s Apex Legends settings are catered to suit his playstyle when playing his signature Legends, such as Bangalore and Horizon. He has gained popularity after securing first place in the ALGS 2022 Championship.

While the other competitive teams mostly capitalize on their positioning for the late-game rings, Zer0 and his teammates simply demolish any teams that challenge them and dominate the entire lobby, securing high-kill games.

This 23-year-old professional Apex player has been crowned winner of several tournaments, including ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs, ALGS: 2022 Championship, ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Playoffs, and ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Pro League - North America #2.

The following section details Zer0’s Apex Legends settings in 2024:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.6

0.6 eDPI: 960

960 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Per Optic ADS: Off

Off Iron Sights/1x Optic: 1.330399

1.330399 2x Optic: 1.0

1.0 3x Optic: 1.0

1.0 4x Optic: 1.0

1.0 6x Optic: 1.0

1.0 8x Optic: 1.0

1.0 10x Optic: 1.0

1.0 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off ADS Sensitivity: 1.0

Keybinds

Crouch: J (Toggle), C (Hold)

J (Toggle), C (Hold) Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up

Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Up Sprint: L-Shift

L-Shift Auto Sprint: Off

Off Tactical Ability: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Ultimate Ability: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Interact/Pickup: E

E Reload: R

R Alternate Interact: X

X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: G

G Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee: V

V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapon: 3

3 Equip Grenade: F

F Equip Survival Item: Y

Y Use Selected Health item: Unknown

Unknown Use Syringe: L-Alt

L-Alt Use Med Kit: 5

5 Use Shield Cell: Caps Lock

Caps Lock Use Shield Battery: 4

4 Use Phoenix Kit: Z

Z Inspect Weapon: T

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 FOV: 110

110 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Nvidia Reflex: Enabled+Boost

Enabled+Boost Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: High (4GB VRAM)

High (4GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: High

High Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Low Color Blind Mode: Protanopia

Gear

Monitor: Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM

Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM Mouse: Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4K Wireless

Lamzu Atlantis OG V2 4K Wireless Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Wooting 60HE Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Hayate OTSU MID

Artisan Ninja FX Hayate OTSU MID Headphones: HyperX Cloud II

This concludes Zer0’s Apex Legends settings list. For more Apex-related news, check the section below:

