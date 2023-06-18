Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail: Where to find her in the game?

Ziqiao is one of the several NPC characters in Honkai Star Rail who you will encounter as part of a mission. She’s part of the hidden quest in the game, which requires you to find all seven cycranes. This will help you complete an achievement and get valuable rewards. Ziqiao is, in fact, part of the first cycrane mission, and it’s important to know where you can find her.

Additionally, she's also a part of the Navigation Compass puzzle, so it's another great reason why you should try to locate her as quickly as possible.

Locations in Honkai Star Rail are separated by different worlds. Each world has its own regions, which have their sub-regions as well. Thanks to the space anchors, you can quickly travel between the different locations. Since finding Ziqiao for the first time may be difficult, read on to ease your troubles and easily complete the first Honkai Star Rail cycrane quest.

How to easily find Ziqiao in Honkai Star Rail?

Ziqiao is present in The Xianzhou Luofu, but you won’t have too much information to begin with. One NPC will tell you that she can be found in the Central Starskiff Haven, but this place is not small. You will still have to track her, which can get difficult due to the open nature of this place in the game.

Open the world map, and choose The Xianzhou Luofu. Select Central Starskiff Haven and teleport to the space anchor near its entrance. Go down from your teleportation road and travel along the path you’ll come across. Ziqiao is waiting at this spot besides a few boxes. Spotting her once you’ve reached the correct position is easy as she has long ears and wears a blue-gray dress. Hand her the access code. A chest will then spawn beside her, which is the objective's reward. Incidentally, this process completes another quest – The Navigation Compass puzzle. However, you’ll have to return to Cloudford after receiving your reward to complete it in Honkai Star Rail.

Do note that to complete the cycrane location quest, you’ll have to find all seven of them. This can be time-consuming as you’ll have to travel to different places in Honkai Star Rail.

It's also worth noting that you'll have to interact with her once again after finding the seven cycrane errors. This will complete the "Seven Birds in the Hand is Worth a Thousand in the Bush" achievement.

