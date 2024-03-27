20 F1 drivers who would feature in the 2024 silly season

The 2024 F1 silly season could turn out to be quite intriguing this year. As the season was about to begin, there were as many as 14 drivers who were out of their contracts by the end of the season.

Out of the blue, it was Lewis Hamilton who threw the biggest spanner in the works when he announced his move to Ferrari. That move was a shock to the system for many. It was also what many would call a jolt to the driver market dynamics because now things have become even more interesting.

What if we told you that the 2024 F1 silly season is going to include as many as 20 drivers? Yes, it's true. Despite some seats already being filled, there are a total of twenty drivers set to participate in the 2024 silly season.

Let's take a look at them:

F1 drivers who would be part of silly season

#1 Max Verstappen

The first name is Max Verstappen. The driver has a contract until the end of the 2028 F1 season, but if Red Bull's power struggles continue, he might be on his way out of the team.

#2 Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez will be out of his contract at the end of the season. He has started the season well even though the suitors continue to line up for the coveted seat.

#3 Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is the only driver other than Max Verstappen to win a race in the last two events and will be keeping an eye on multiple seats for 2025.

#4 Fernando Alonso

The grizzly wizard is keeping his options open for now. Alonso hasn't dismissed the possibility of retirement as his current contract nears its end. Still regarded as an elite driver, there are various avenues available to him, including the opportunity to further grow at Aston Martin.

#5 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon's contract with Alpine expires at the end of the season and the French driver will be keeping his eyes open for a possible move away from Enstone.

#6 Pierre Gasly

Just like his teammate Ocon, Pierre Gasly is in a similar situation. It will be interesting to see if he can find himself a seat in a different F1 team or continue with the same squad.

#7 Alex Albon

While Williams has stated that Alex Albon has a contract with the team, it was intriguing to hear the driver say 'we have an understanding' on the Beyond the Grid podcast. He is still open to negotiations on the market, and might be exploring the possibility of a potential promotion.

#8 Logan Sargeant

Logan's contract comes to an end this year. His future, however, is still in the air as he hasn't established himself yet.

#9 Valtteri Bottas

The former Mercedes driver's contract ends at the end of the season. Whether he continues with Stake F1 Sauber (soon to be Saudi) is a major question mark.

#10 Zhou Guanyu

The Chinese driver is in his third year with Sauber. However, his future in F1 is certainly uncertain.

#11 Nico Hulkenberg

The F1 veteran has been impressive this season with Haas. His seat is also not clear, especially with German ties to Audi or a possible switch to Red Bull.

#12 Kevin Magnussen

The Danish driver's F1 contract also comes to an end this year. What he does next is still a question mark.

#13 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo started the season with his eyes on a future at Red Bull. The Australian driver, however, has struggled so far.

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

The young Japanese driver has been one of the long-term investments from Red Bull. The driver has grown in an inspiring manner as well. His future, however, is still not clear.

#15 Ollie Bearman

The young Ferrari star impressed everyone in Jeddah. While he still has a Formula 2 championship to pursue, there are few doubts about his future in F1.

#16 Jack Doohan

With the direction Alpine is heading, there's a possibility that both Ocon and Gasly might depart from the team. In such a scenario, Alpine junior Jack Doohan could step up and take charge.

#17 Mick Schumacher

It's quite probable that Mick Schumacher's F1 career has concluded. However, considering potential openings at Mercedes, Ferrari, and even Alpine by the season's end, a return for the German isn't entirely out of the question.

#18 Kimi Antonelli

Antonelli has certainly got on with things in F2. He's improving at a rapid rate and it's highly likely that he would challenge for the title. Regardless of the outcome, Kimi's name is bound to be in the spotlight.

#19 Liam Lawson

Let's not overlook Liam Lawson. He made a significant impact in F1 last season. There's a strong likelihood that he will be on the grid next year.

#20 Kush Maini

Just like Jack Doohan, Kush Maini is an Alpine junior and has been the best driver from the academy in F2. If the French squad is forced to call upon its reserves, the Indian F1 sensation could be considered.