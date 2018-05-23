F1 2018 Season: 5 Big Talking Points - Ferrari biased, Verstappen's max crashes, Champion in making-Leclerc and more.

Principal talking points of Formula One 2018 season

Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2018

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship is the 72nd running of the Championship since its inception. It is considered as the pinnacle of open-wheel racing cars wherein drivers as well as teams get drenched in competitive spirit and will fight for glory in the 21 Grand Prix scheduled this year for the World Driver's and World Constructor's Championship titles. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the defending World Champions with Ferrari and Redbull being their main rivals.

As of now, the F1 new is Lewis Hamilton leads the Drivers' Championship by 17 points despite his title rival Sebastian Vettel winning more races. In the Constructors title fight, Mercedes AMG F1 team is 27 points ahead of Ferrari heading into Monaco.

The Monaco Grand Prix which is the grandest race of the year which is included in the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport' is all set to take place this weekend.and has all eyes glued up.

2018 season would definitely be a grand affair to witness with some significant talks and changes taking place. Here are some of them

Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

#5 Not enough justice meted to the Iceman- Kimi Raikkonen

It is very much visible that Raikkonen has matched shoulders with Sebastian at most of the events but still Ferrari is favoring the latter more. The disastrous pit stops were the reasons why Raikkonen could not make it to the podium as often as his teammate. Ferrari should place an equal attention on both the drivers and work on the pit strategies. Hence it is assumed that he would have a mediocre season and may get a year extension at the Italian team.