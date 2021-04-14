2021 Imola Grand Prix Team Preview: McLaren 

After a convincing performance in Bahrain, Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl analyzed their expectations for the Imola Grand Prix. The team have contested 27 of the 28 Formula 1 races hosted at the track, claiming 19 podiums and six race wins. Looking forward to another strong weekend, the team examined the challenges around the iconic Italian circuit.

While driving for Renault last year, Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth at Imola and claimed a podium finish. Speaking about the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, he said:

“Imola’s up next and we’re going to give it plenty. It’s an iconic old-school track with a fast and flowing layout that provides little room for error. I’m really excited to be heading back there after last year’s race where I finished on the podium. I’m definitely planning on bringing that experience from last year to help the team this weekend and fight for those points.”

McLaren's Australian driver said he has settled into his new machinery, although there remain a few more things to get used to. Speaking about his understanding of the MCL35M, Ricciardo said:

“There’s still a few more things to learn and get to grips with which takes a bit of time. But given that, I’m confident we’ve got a lot more performance left to unlock. We’ve been working hard back at the factory to understand how we can build on that solid start.”

Lando Norris of McLaren F1 team in the Paddock TV pen at Bahrain International Circuit. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

In the opposite garage, Lando Norris has never finished outside the points at a race in Italy. The Briton finished P4 and P10 in Monza, P6 at Mugello and P8 in Imola. Speaking of the weekend ahead, Norris said:

“It’s great to be back at Imola again this season. As always, we’ll be aiming to maximise the time on-track to get the most out of the car in preparation for qualifying and the race.”

Qualifying will be crucial for McLaren

The track in Imola is notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities. This makes Saturday's qualifying session crucial. Stressing the importance of starting near the top of the grid, the young McLaren driver said:

“Track position is important in Imola with limited chances for overtakes. Turn One will be the best opportunity to make a pass, and it could be tricky elsewhere with the track being so narrow.”

McLaren’s Director of Strategy and Sporting, Randeep Singh, explained what to expect at Imola:

“Expect the field to be tight and potentially shuffled around because the nature of the circuit is very different to Bahrain International Circuit: less power sensitivity with a different make-up of corner types and speed.”

With last year’s Imola race being held in the summer, the tire performance was different. This also affected the lap times at the circuit. According to Singh’s projections:

"The tires will behave differently too because of the circuit nature, but also because it’s going to be much cooler."

McLaren’s team principal Seidl looks forward to a strong finish in the points at the upcoming weekend:

“We’re looking forward to racing at Imola for a second consecutive season, this time with three full days of running that will allow us to optimise the setup. Imola poses a fresh challenge from the previous race, with different cornering profiles and a narrower track layout.”

Seidl also spoke about the race on Sunday:

“On Sunday we’ll need to be ready for an exciting race which will pose a number of opportunities and challenges, just as we saw last year. We’re looking forward to another thrilling weekend of Formula 1.”

Compared to the other Mercedes-powered cars on the grid, McLaren’s MCL35M is the more innovatively designed chassis. Considering their aerodynamic efficiency, the team can be expected to lead the midfield at Imola.

