2022 F1 Australian GP FP3: What did we learn? 

The third and rather strange Australian GP free practice session concluded with a McLaren driver at the top of the standings. Yes, that's right, Lando Norris set the fastest time in a session that saw two red flags, both caused by the Aston Martin drivers. First, it was Sebastian Vettel who crashed into the barriers and then, to compound the issues, in the dying stages of the session, Lance Stroll ended up in the barriers as well.

In between those two red flags, we had decent action with some interesting developments as well. So, what did we learn in FP3 from the Australian GP? Let's find out.

#1 Red Bull struggling to hold on to Ferrari

Red Bull has produced a great piece of machinery this season. To be fair to the team, however, its one-dimensional strength in the fast-speed corners is coming back to bite them. The car seems to lack the downforce to muscle its way through the slow-speed corners as Ferrari can.

Red Bull's deficit against Ferrari at the Australian GP stems from that. For qualifying, the team might be able to make the necessary changes and be there or about. In the long run, however, on more conventional tracks, signs look ominous for Red Bull.

#2 Fernando Alonso looking as sensational as ever

Fernando Alonso is staging a comeback of sorts at Alpine in the Australian GP weekend. The Alpine driver has consistently featured at the top of the timesheets and moreover, his gap to his teammate Esteban Ocon is a reflection of the Spaniard finding another gear in the car.

Alonso is looking as good as he can in the Alpine and it will be worth keeping an eye out for the Spaniard during qualifying and race.

#3 McLaren staging a comeback

McLaren deserves a pat on the back for the way it has made improvements to the car this season in just three races. The team was nowhere in Bahrain and now in the Australian GP, we have Lando Norris topping the timesheets. Sure, it is a bit fortuitous, but it is an example of McLaren making the necessary improvements to the car. As a result, it finds itself back in the thick of things in the midfield.

#4 Haas in a spot of bother

It's almost confusing to understand where Haas finds itself right now. The team has had limited mileage in FP1 and FP2. Now, with FP3 also turning into a curtailed session, it's hard to expect Haas to be at its peak form in qualifying.

It's almost mystical to understand where all the performance from Haas has gone but such low mileage is not ideal when it comes to preparing for a race.

#5 Aston Martin is eating the humble pie at the Australian GP

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



The important thing is that Seb and Lance are ok. Now it's time for the team to get to work.



#F1 #AusGP That was a tough one.The important thing is that Seb and Lance are ok. Now it's time for the team to get to work. That was a tough one. 💔The important thing is that Seb and Lance are ok. Now it's time for the team to get to work. #F1 #AusGP

In all likelihood, at least one of the two Aston Martin drivers might find himself not taking part in the Australian GP whatsoever. The team has been under the pump this weekend. Be it the delay in fitting the power unit for Vettel or be it the lack of inherent speed in the car, it hasn't been a happy weekend for the team.

The car lacks so much pace that Sebastian Vettel has opted not to even name the car for a change. The team faces two wrecked cars at the end of FP3. With the kind of operational acumen it has shown this weekend, it will not be a surprise if either Vettel or Stroll misses the Australian GP qualifying altogether.

It's a sad eventuality for the Silverstone-based squad, but in many ways, maybe the team needs the jolt at this point.

Edited by Anurag C