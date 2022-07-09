2022 F1 Austrian GP is a must-watch. Here's why!

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend means we're hitting the halfway mark of the season; it's race 11 of 22. Ever since the race made its return to the F1 calendar, it has been anything but boring. Action is guaranteed every time the sport returns to the Red Bull Ring in Styria, Austria. Be it the sensational last-lap podium for Lando Norris in the 2020 F1 Austrian GP or the drive through the field to win the race for Max Verstappen in the 2019 race, there have been some spectacular moments on this track.

The race this weekend is coming off the back of an action-packed F1 British GP, so the benchmark is already set very high. The F1 Austrian GP, however, is up to the task, and with what is in store, this weekend is going to be a must-watch for every F1 fan. Here’s why.

#1 Rain is forecasted for the F1 Austrian GP weekend

What is the one thing that makes every race better? Rain! Yes, you heard it right! After a rain-affected Canadian and British GP, we're heading for a hat trick this weekend in the Austrian Alps.

The F1 Austrian GP track layout is great for proper wheel-to-wheel action. The undulating straights in S1 and S2 and the high to medium speed section in S3 make it tough for the teams to find the right compromise. Add another variable of rain to the mix and things get even more complicated.

Will the teams try to pack in more downforce to keep the car on track in the fast-speed sections of the third sector or will they gamble on running a lower downforce setup to gain more time on the straights? With rain being forecast, it increases the variability factor even more and just like the surprising qualifying in Canada, we could see similar results here as well.

#2 Sprint race is back!

The F1 Austrian GP will be the second iteration of the Sprint race weekend this season. The first race where the sprint race concept was used this season was at Imola and it's fair to say that in many ways, the Sprint on Saturday was more entertaining than the actual race on Sunday.

For the second iteration of the sprint, we have Max Verstappen starting in pole position, with the two Ferrari drivers chomping at the bits to gain any advantage. Then there is the tantalizing possibility of both Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez making their way through the field. Factor in a potential battle between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton and there is a lot to look forward to. The Sprint will feature out-of-place fast cars trying to make their way through the field while the midfield cars with stupendous straight-line speed will try and ward them off.

Add to all of this the unpredictable weather that is forecasted this weekend. While there haven't been any rain-induced stoppages in running or even a disruption, the weather tends to have a mind of its own and we never know when the forecasts will prove to be wrong, just like they did in Silverstone qualifying.

#3 It could be a 3-team battle at the front

The smooth track surface at the F1 British GP meant Mercedes was able to show what it could really do with its car and the result was impressive. Lewis Hamilton was able to keep the two Ferrari drivers in check throughout the race and if there had been no Safety Car period, he could have finished second in the race.

The track layout for the Austrian GP is not too bumpy and should allow Mercedes to fully unleash the potential of its car. This was exactly what we saw on Friday as it almost appeared that Hamilton was going to be a factor when it comes to the fight for pole position. Lewis Hamilton is starting the race out of place but the Mercedes driver should ideally be able to make his way through the field and start the F1 Austrian GP in the top six.

We could potentially see Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez, and Carlos Sainz fight for the win this weekend. Now, if that's not reason enough to watch the Austrian GP, we don't know what is.

Catch the drivers in today's Sprint Qualifying.

