2022 F1 Austrian GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP is now just around the corner and we have covered this race from all angles possible. We have previewed the race, we have recapped some of the most memorable moments from the past, we've looked at the teams and the drivers that would be desperate for a strong result, and to cap it all off, we've looked at the drivers with the most pole positions and wins as well.

Now, it's time for some fun! Now, it's time to dust off that old crystal lamp, use what we know of the sport, and make some bold predictions for the race.

#5 Aston Martin and Alpine fight for the best of the rest

Aston Martin has been quietly surging forward since the Barcelona upgrade. The team scored good points in Monaco, Baku, Canada, and Silverstone. If not for the botched qualifying in Canada, the team would have scored a lot more points.

Alpine, on the other hand, has maintained a steady flow of upgrades and has been periodically upgrading the car. It is the most versatile car in the midfield as it runs well at almost every track. For the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Alpine will see a return of the low downforce track, and the team has historically done well at these kinds of tracks. With McLaren falling back, expect Aston Martin and Alpine to fight it out at the front of the midfield in Sunday's race.

#4 McLaren drops down the midfield pecking order

McLaren has a glaring weakness when it comes to a track with long straights. The 2022 McLaren MCL36 produces too much drag and it affects the straight-line speed of the car. While McLaren had a very competitive car at Silverstone, for the 2022 F1 Austrian GP it's going to be tough to stay as competitive.

The long straights at Austria do not work in favor of McLaren and in contrast, teams like AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, and Alpine relish these conditions. Expect McLaren to drop down the pecking order for the F1 Austrian GP.

#3 A Mercedes driver on the podium

Mercedes' form at the 2022 F1 British GP showed that the W13 surely has potential. Its biggest Achilles heel is a bumpy track where the team is unable to set the car up perfectly for the track. At the Red Bull Ring, this problem will not surface because the track surface is quite similar to that in Silverstone.

With bumps not a worry, Mercedes should be in contention this weekend and should be fighting in the lead group. Will Mercedes be able to challenge for the win? In a straightforward race? No, because Red Bull should have something in reserve for them. With two amazing drivers, however, a podium would not be much of a surprise for the team.

#2 Charles Leclerc scores a podium

Expecting a Ferrari driver to score a podium? That's not bold though, is it? Well, let's take a look at Charles Leclerc's record since the 2022 F1 Miami GP. Barcelona was a DNF, Monaco was P4 due to a strategic error, Baku was another DNF, Canada was damage limitation, and finally, Silverstone was P4 due to another strategic error.

Leclerc has not tasted champagne on the podium since Miami. At the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, we're predicting a straightforward race for the Ferrari driver as he keeps his nose clean and his team does not mess things up. We don't expect him to beat Max Verstappen but a podium? That's highly likely.

#1 Max Verstappen dominates and wins the 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Predicting a driver who has won 6 of the 10 races this season as the race winner. How is that bold, you ask? Well, because despite Max Verstappen having a few aces up his sleeve, there are a lot of things that could go wrong.

Rain is supposed to be a factor this weekend. What kind of impact will that have? It's anybody's guess. The sprint race on Saturday gives his rivals not one but two shots at getting one up on him this weekend and it's hard to deny that they will go after him with all they've got.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



Fancy this? Then place your bids and make it happen viprize.org/auctions To support Wings For Life, I’m auctioning off my Austrian GP 2022 helmet and will personally hand it over to the lucky winnerFancy this? Then place your bids and make it happen To support Wings For Life, I’m auctioning off my Austrian GP 2022 helmet and will personally hand it over to the lucky winnerFancy this? Then place your bids and make it happen 👉 viprize.org/auctions https://t.co/12y4Edy0PG

Finally, Max Verstappen is in a privileged position in the championship right now and the championship lead will be at the back of his mind whenever he's racing any other car. Would either Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, or George Russell mind taking their elbows out a little knowing Verstappen would be a bit cautious? Not one bit.

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP is an uphill task for Verstappen if you haven't realized it yet. We are backing him to overcome it in style.

