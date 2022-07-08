2022 F1 Austrian GP: Top 5 Key questions

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP returns this weekend with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez making up the No. 1 and 2 spots on the championship log. The F1 circus reaches the 11th race of the season after what was an absorbing weekend at Silverstone. Sainz won his first race and the Grand Prix featured plenty of enticing battles.

Heading to the F1 Austrian GP, there are quite a few key questions that need answering.

#1 Can Red Bull be stopped at the F1 Austrian GP?

Long straights, home race, and a whole lot of Dutch support this weekend. Red Bull might have seen its 6-race win streak snapped at the British GP, but the F1 Austrian GP is going to be a race where the team will have the entire crowd behind it.

Even if we keep the intangibles aside, the track layout seems perfectly suited for the Red Bull. The car has been a rocket in a straight line and holds a significant advantage in the fast-speed sections over the rest of the grid.

S1 and S2 are tailor-made for the Red Bull and the car should be able to eke out enough lap time to hold off the Ferraris in S3. Red Bull looks like the runaway favorite at the moment for the Austrian GP and it will be interesting to see if anyone can keep up with the team.

#2 Will Ferrari "behave" like a championship contender?

Ever since the Miami GP, Charles Leclerc's season has been a bit of a tragedy. A DNF in Barcelona, strategy error in Monaco, DNF in Baku, damage limitation in Canada, and then another strategic error in Silverstone. Leclerc should arguably be leading the championship at the moment. Sadly for him, it has nothing to do with his skills as the driver has indeed been top-notch.

However, it's mystifying to see how Ferrari appear to be approaching the title battle. The team put on a brave front in Silverstone after compromising Leclerc's race. Does the team know that Leclerc is their only hope for a driver's title this season? Does the team know that it needs to maximize Leclerc's results every weekend? Will the team finally act like a championship contender at the F1 Austrian GP? We'll find out this weekend.

#3 Can Mercedes be a factor in the race?

Mercedes' speed was truly a revelation at the F1 British GP as Lewis Hamilton was able to not only keep up with the Ferrari drivers but challenge them for the win as well. The track surface for the F1 Austrian GP resembles what the teams faced at Silverstone and the smooth nature should allow Mercedes to fully unleash the potential of their car.

With the track layout being slightly different from that of Silverstone, could Mercedes still be a factor at the Red Bull ring?

#4 Can McLaren overcome its straight-line speed deficit?

McLaren's season has been very erratic and one of the reasons behind that has been the rather peculiar nature of the car. In places where the car suits the track, McLaren shoots up straight to the front of the midfield and is very competitive, just like what happened at Silverstone. On other tracks, the team gets buried in the midfield.

One of the crucial deficits faced by the car is its straight-line speed. The car produces too much drag down the straights, hindering its straight-line speed. The F1 Austrian GP track layout signals doom for McLaren as the long straights will work against the team over the weekend. It will be worth keeping an eye on as the battle for the best of the rest intensifies.

#5 Can Aston Martin emerge as the new midfield contender?

Sebastian Vettel's drive at Silverstone should act as a confidence boost for Aston Martin. The driver was able to make his way through the field and was destined for a P7 finish before the safety car ruined things for the German. The result should put a stamp of approval on the upgrade trajectory of Aston Martin. The team has been making steady progress since the F1 Spanish GP and the F1 British GP proved that the car can perform at different track layouts as well.

In the last few races, Aston Martin, unlike McLaren, has shown the capability of being a contender in every race. Could the F1 Austrian GP be the race where the team is finally able to emerge as a contender for the "best of the rest" title?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far