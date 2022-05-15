McLaren 'very satisfied' with relationship with current F1 race directors

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has come out in support of the new F1 race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who have been appointed this season. According to the German, the change has been positive as he feels the team enjoys a strong relationship with both the race directors.

LC @LappedCars



#F1 [@autosport] Eduardo Freitas is scheduled to make his debut as race director at the Spanish Grand Prix. Eduardo Freitas is scheduled to make his debut as race director at the Spanish Grand Prix. #F1 [@autosport]

When questioned on the comparison between the new regime and the old one, the McLaren team principal said:

“I don’t want to make any comparisons with the past because from our point of view we were very happy with the exchange or working relationship that we also had with the earlier FIA setup. But from my point of view, the new set-up with Niels [Wittich] and also with Eduardo [Freitas] had a very good start in this new era of Formula 1. At the same time, he’s always available for dialogue and constructive input if you think things need to be reconsidered. If I look at how the first races went from this point of view, then we’re in a good position now.”

The position of race director was brought into question by the way the predecessor Michael Masi conducted himself at the Abu Dhabi GP last season. For the 2022 season, changes were made and Wittich and Freitas were appointed to take care of the proceedings.

McLaren in favor of the way the rules are being enforced

There has been controversy, however, in the way the newly-appointed race directors have dealt with the existing situation. This came to prominence, especially with the controversy around the ban on wearing jewelry while driving an F1 car.

McLaren @McLarenF1



Let's speak up. 🧡 This year’s theme for #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek is loneliness. As a Formula 1 team, we know loneliness can be tough on everyone in our sport.Let's speak up. 🧡 This year’s theme for #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek is loneliness. As a Formula 1 team, we know loneliness can be tough on everyone in our sport. Let's speak up. 🧡 https://t.co/f4l7r5arrw

Speaking about the ban, McLaren's Andreas Seidl had a pretty straightforward view in which he felt that this should not even be a discussion. Pointing out that it is pretty straightforward in other categories where if you don't comply with the rules, you don't race at all, he said:

“Ultimately, it’s a rule that has been in effect for many, many years. If you’ve worked in other categories, that’s not even a discussion. If you don’t want to take off your jewelry or put on your fireproof underwear, you just don’t drive. It’s very simple and easy.”

While there have been some question marks raised about how the new regime is very strict in its functioning, it needs to be kept in mind that this was one of the requirements after the Michael Masi regime was considered to be rather docile in the way it dealt with the circumstances.

Edited by Anurag C