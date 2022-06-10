2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP Upgrades: Who has brought what?

The Azerbaijan GP offers a different set of challenges from a conventional F1 track. The tight and twisty Sector 2 will require a decent amount of downforce on the car. The long straights require a car with good straight-line speed because otherwise it could get gobbled up on them.

Despite having a cost cap in place, teams have brought their own set of modifications to help them adapt better to the challenges of the track. So, what have the teams brought to the Azerbaijan GP? Let's take a look!

Azerbaijan GP Upgrades: Who has brought what?

Mercedes

The reigning constructors' champions have brought their own set of upgrades to tackle the challenge of the long straight in Baku. The team has brought updated front wing flaps, mirrors, and rear ring flaps to counter the low downforce requirements of the track.

Red Bull

The championship leaders are at it again. To counter the brake overheating problems faced while following other cars, Red Bull has brought an updated front brake cooling back and some minor modifications to the floor stay and floor edge.

Ferrari

The Italian team, mindful of its deficit in straight-line speed, has brought a low downforce rear wing to help with the same.

McLaren

McLaren F1 France @MclarenFrance

- Aileron arrière

- Carrosserie (refroidissement)

- Volets de l’aileron avant

Des modifications orientées aérodynamique. Bien besoin avec cette Vmax d'escargot.

Ce package avec Barcelone, hâte de voir la MCL36 développée. #BakuGP 🟠Quelques upgrades pour le GP de Baku :- Aileron arrière- Carrosserie (refroidissement)- Volets de l’aileron avantDes modifications orientées aérodynamique. Bien besoin avec cette Vmax d'escargot.Ce package avec Barcelone, hâte de voir la MCL36 développée. #Mclarne 🟠Quelques upgrades pour le GP de Baku :- Aileron arrière- Carrosserie (refroidissement)- Volets de l’aileron avantDes modifications orientées aérodynamique. Bien besoin avec cette Vmax d'escargot.Ce package avec Barcelone, hâte de voir la MCL36 développée. #Mclarne #BakuGP

McLaren, another team expected to struggle with a straight-line speed deficit at the Azerbaijan GP, has brought a new low downforce rear wing. To complement the rear wing, updated front wing flaps with modified bodywork to aid cooling will also be put to use by the team over the weekend.

Alpine

Alpine appears to have a more dynamic setup on its car in FP1. The rear wing flap is almost outrageous because of how flat it is. This is the kind of rear wing that is used by teams on tracks like Monza, so it will be interesting to see what kind of effect it has on the French team's race.

To complement the radical rear wing, the team has also brought an updated beam wing and front wing flap.

Alpha Tauri

The Faenza-based squad has brought an updated set of front wing flaps to counteract the low downforce requirements. AlphaTauri will also have a new beam wing in place for the Azerbaijan GP.

Alfa Romeo

On a weekend where Valtteri Bottas would be aiming to play to the strengths of the car, Alfa Romeo has brought its own adaptation of the low downforce setup.

The team will be using a low downforce rear wing for both its cars to complement updated front wing flaps that will be in place as well.

