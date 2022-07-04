2022 F1 British GP: Teammate Wars!

In F1, the first driver that you need to beat to prove yourself is your teammate, since he drives the same machinery as you. Beating one's teammate plays a large role in securing one's spot with a team or even moving up to a better team.

While most of the stakes for the British GP are settled, there is one that still needs contending. How did every driver fare against his teammate at the British GP?

2022 F1 British GP: Intra-team battles

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is starting to come into his own at Mercedes now. He was the better driver overall this weekend, whether it was qualifying or the race. Even though there's still a big gap between the two drivers in the championship, Russell needs to be careful that he does not let Hamilton run away with things in the next few F1 races.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez

Winner: Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez drove a splendid race and finished second, but to be honest, Max Verstappen was running away with the win before debris caused damage to the rear of his car.

Overall, Perez did get to eat into the championship lead but in the end, it was still Max Verstappen who held the edge overall.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz

Winner: Charles Leclerc

Sure, Carlos Sainz won the race, but somewhere down the line, we have to be cognizant of the fact that most, if not all of it, came down to Ferrari's strategy. The team's gameplan involved not giving the lead driver the favored strategy during the Safety Car period.

Congratulations to Sainz on his first F1 win, but Leclerc was splendid throughout the weekend.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Daniel Ricciardo

Winner: Lando Norris

Lando Norris put up a stellar performance this past weekend, considering the lack of performance the McLaren has shown. Daniel Ricciardo's stay at McLaren is starting to raise far too many question marks that need to be resolved soon.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso vs Esteban Ocon

Winner: Fernando Alonso

It was another race where Alonso extracted every bit of performance from his Alpine possible. Ocon had a good race, doing a solid job with the car as well. In fact, he was on his way to finishing just behind Alonso in the British GP. However, his DNF ultimately saw him lose out on valuable points in the end.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel/Nico Hulkenberg vs Lance Stroll

Winner: Sebastian Vettel

Vettel is driving like a 4-time world champion again this season and the British GP was proof of that. It's becoming more or less the norm that as the weekend progresses, Vettel starts to slowly pull away from Stroll until the gap is massive at the end of the weekend. The British GP was no different from the Canadian GP in terms of this.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly vs Yuki Tsunoda

Winner: Pierre Gasly

It was a rather mediocre outing for the team as neither driver had the pace to contend for points. The two drivers also didn't have the racing acumen to avoid getting entangled with each other and ruining their races.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou

Winner: Guanyu Zhou

Slightly harsh for Bottas to concede a point to his teammate when the Chinese driver could not complete a single lap in the F1 race. But, to be fair, the crash was not Zhou's fault and in qualifying, it was a rather impressive showing by the Chinese F1 driver to outqualify his experienced team once again.

Williams

Alex Albon vs Nicholas Latifi

Winner: Nicholas Latifi

Arguably the best weekend of the season for Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian driver secured a top-10 slot for the F1 race while Albon faced a Q1 elimination. Irrespective of the first lap DNF of Albon and what happened in the race, this remains an impressive outing for Nicholas Latifi.

Haas F1

Mick Schumacher vs Kevin Magnussen

Winner: Mick Schumacher

A very impressive outing for the German as he beat his teammate fair and square in the race and scored the first points of his F1 career.

