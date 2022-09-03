2022 F1 Dutch GP: Race Predictions

The starting grid for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP is now in place and we have Max Verstappen starting the race from pole position this time around. It was a scintillating qualifying session as we had as many as five drivers in contention for pole position.

Having said that, Sunday is a different day. While the single lap pace has helped the teams decide the grid, it cannot be discounted that the race pace could see some variance from the teams as well. So, what can we expect from the 2022 F1 Dutch GP? Well, let's find out as we sit back and share our predictions for Sunday's race.

#5 Strategy and tire management could play a huge role

Hard tires are not well suited for the track at Zandvoort and teams do appear to be a bit skeptical of using them. On the other hand, the soft tires have shown a tendency to be good enough for only one lap. The teams will have a dilemma on their hands when it comes to deciding what tires to choose to run during the race.

#F1 #InsideF1 #DutchGP Mick Schumacher (Q3 radio): tyre management will be key in the race. It’s not straightforward. I expect a lot to suffer & we should hope to suffer the least. Mick Schumacher (Q3 radio): tyre management will be key in the race. It’s not straightforward. I expect a lot to suffer & we should hope to suffer the least.#F1 #InsideF1 #DutchGP

Having said that, the track is not conducive to wheel-to-wheel action and we could see cars stuck behind one another in the race. This is where strategy can play a crucial role in terms of when to pit and when not to.

#4 The Alpines score points

Esteban Ocon ran the powder dry in qualifying for him as he struggled to make it through on merit. Fernando Alonso, however, saw himself get compromised by a poor middle sector that left him eliminated in Q2. The two drivers start the race from 12th and 13th. The positions, however, does not reflect the inherent speed the two cars will have in the race and one can expect the Alpine drivers to make inroads during the 2022 F1 Dutch GP.

Alonso has made a career out of scoring great results driving in the midfield, while Ocon has been very impressive in that Alpine as well. Expect both drivers to score points with their calculated drives in the 2022 F1 Dutch GP.

#3 The 2022 F1 Dutch GP might just be a bit of a dud

Stating that qualifying is crucial for a good result at the 2022 F1 Dutch GP is a way of saying that the track is not great for wheel-to-wheel action. It might have been an extension of the DRS zone, but let's be clear, Zandvoort does not rank very high when it comes to overtaking.

While the qualifying session was fun and had everyone at the end of their seats, the race might turn out to be a bit of a dud as we could see cars unable to make overtakes in this bulky new generation of cars.

#2 Expect a Mercedes on the podium

A P4 and P6 start for the Mercedes drivers is not too bad but the last Sergio Perez crash did steal the opportunity from the drivers to have a go at a P4 and P5 result for the team. As it turns out, both the Mercedes drivers will be starting on the dirty side of the grid for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP.

Final runs were looking good until the late yellow flag, but still strong starting positions for tomorrow P4 and P6 for the Team in #DutchGP QualiFinal runs were looking good until the late yellow flag, but still strong starting positions for tomorrow P4 and P6 for the Team in #DutchGP Quali 💪Final runs were looking good until the late yellow flag, but still strong starting positions for tomorrow 👏 https://t.co/Wi1h0IpLUZ

In terms of race pace, it would be hard to separate the top 3 teams as it could come down to a few tenths here and there. At the same time, the race is going to require a decent level of strategic acumen. While Mercedes has shown that the team can display it well this season, Ferrari has been the opposite.

In a race where a Mercedes driver could be right behind the two Ferrari drivers, expect the former to gain at least one place with the help of the strategic brilliance possessed by the team.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen's quest for pole position was in jeopardy until Charles Leclerc had a poor middle sector that allowed the Red Bull driver to snatch it. Heading into the race on Sunday, there is one thing that needs to be kept in mind here and that is the race pace that Red Bull appears to have over Ferrari.

The evidence of this was visible when Leclerc was almost 8-tenths behind Verstappen on their laps on used tires in Q2. This kind of advantage in race pace tilts the advantage further in Verstappen's direction. To add to this, the run into T1 is not that long and hence the risk of losing your position at the start is not that significant either.

All in all, Verstappen's home race has him starting the Grand Prix from pole position in a car that has the best race pace. It would be hard to hold him back from winning the race.

