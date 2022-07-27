2022 F1 Hungarian GP: Preview and Predictions

There we have it, folks! The last race before the summer break, the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP comes at a crucial juncture in the championship. We come to Budapest on the back of a monumental mistake by Charles Leclerc in the 2022 F1 French GP.

Leclerc and Ferrari come to the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP motivated and desperate to make a comeback in the championship. Can the team achieve that? Let's find out in our preview and predictions for the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

2022 F1 Hungarian GP: Preview

Key storylines

#1 Ferrari's championship hopes

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc's championship hopes were struck a massive blow when the driver stuck his car in the wall at Le Beausset. As the F1 circus heads to the Hungarian GP, the team will aim for redemption. Mattia Binotto has openly stated that the team is targeting a 1-2 finish in Hungary.

But will it address the problems it faces right now? Will it give Charles Leclerc the lead driver treatment he might need if he is to pose a challenge to Red Bull? The team might need to show transformation at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP if they are to make a serious effort at the title.

#2 Mercedes rise to prominence

In the last four races, Mercedes have claimed four P3 results and one P2. The team has been showing improvements, at least in terms of their results as of late. They seem to have cut down some of the advantages enjoyed by Red Bull and Ferrari at the start of the season.

#3 The 2022 F1 Silly Season

We will be 13 races into the season by the time we're done with the F1 Hungarian GP this weekend. Nonetheless, silly season has not kicked off as a whole just yet. Sebastian Vettel's contract extension is still pending. Fernando Alonso wants to sign an extension, but there is still no clarity on when he will. Daniel Ricciardo's future is a huge question mark along with the fates of Nicholas Latifi and Oscar Piastri.

In all of this, many F1 fans have forgotten that neither Mick Schumacher nor Guanyu Zhou has a contract for next year. There's a lot that is going to kick off this weekend when it comes to the future of the drivers.

Form Guide

On Form

One thing that is admirable to see from Max Verstappen is his will to fight for wins. He consistently performs at a very high level and doesn't make mistakes.

Out of Form

The crash at Paul Ricard was a disaster for Charles Leclerc and he was visibly destroyed by what had happened. There are going to be a lot of eyes on Charles Leclerc at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP. He's in an unfamiliar position in his career. He's fought for titles in junior categories, but more often than not, he has steamrolled his way through those championships. This season is his first opportunity in F1 to fight for a title and he's under pressure to deliver.

2022 F1 Hungarian GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

The track layout and car demands suggest that this is a race where Ferrari should hold a significant edge. The slow-medium speed sections are where Ferrari hold an advantage.

However, the weather has always been a pivotal factor in Budapest. The weather forecast for the F1 Hungarian GP weekend predicts a dry Friday with rain making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday.

Although Ferrari have been relatively strong in the wet weather, the team needs to showcase an ability to perform under pressure. This is something that Ferrari haven't shown in the first 12 races of the season and will be a central part of their campaign moving forward.

If it was a dry weekend, we were going to pick Charles Leclerc, but with rain forecast for the weekend, things are going to get interesting. When it comes to wet weather prowess, it's hard to pick anyone but Max Verstappen to win the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

One of the biggest surprises in terms of performance this season came from Alpine in the wet weather in Canada. The way the car came alive in the wet surprised everyone.

While the track in Canada more or less favors a low downforce setup, Hungary is probably the opposite of that. Alpine's ability to get the tires up to temperature was something that made them a potent challenger in Canada. If the wet weather forecast sticks, Alpine might just be the dark horse this weekend.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

The driver who made it work in the wet before was Fernando Alonso. The only thing the Spaniard has been limited by this season is the car. Nonetheless, if we have rain in the F1 Hungarian GP, keep an eye on Fernando Alonso as he might pull something magnificent out of the hat one more time.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

Aston Martin are often unable to get their tires up to temperature as quickly as their competitors. While this helps the team enjoy a longer tire life, there is a trade-off in qualifying.

The two Aston Martin drivers have been unable to make it to Q3 since Baku and were eliminated in Q1 in Silverstone and the wet weather in Canada.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Last season, it was the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP where Nicholas Latifi scored points for Williams. The Canadian driver was the leading Williams driver, beating George Russell to the checkered flag.

However, 12 months later, Latifi is in trouble of losing his seat at the team. The driver has been outclassed by Alex Albon and the list of drivers getting linked to Williams is increasing by the day. It would be interesting to see if Latifi can turn things around, but smart money would be on him being a step behind his teammate once again.

