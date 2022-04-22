2022 F1 Imola GP FP1: What did we learn?

The Imola GP FP1 was an unprecedented moment. Despite the rain and gloomy conditions, the cars decided to grace the track with their presence. With cars running in greasy conditions, it was interesting to see how the new cars handled in the wet.

After all was said and done (and multiple cars ran through the gravel), it was once again a Ferrari leading the charge at the end of FP1. So, what did we learn in FP1? Let's find out!

Imola GP FP1: What did we learn?

#1 Red Bull and Ferrari stay at the front

It does appear that for the new generation of cars, the more the downforce, the faster they are in wet weather. As a result, both Ferrari and Red Bull are in a league of their own in these conditions. On the wet tires, Red Bull seemed to have a marginal edge over Ferrari, while with the intermediate tires, Ferrari looked untouchable.

Part of it could be down to the setup as Red Bull did have an exorbitantly large rear wing in place. Overall, though, it does appear that the top two teams will more or less stay the same irrespective of the conditions we get at the Imola GP.

#2 Mercedes might be in for a rude surprise at the Imola GP

There are times when you are sandbagging and then there are times when you are just slow. During the wet session, it looked more than obvious that Mercedes was struggling. The team might have been experimenting with different setups on both the cars, but the timesheets don't lie. Neither of its drivers even threatened to be the third-fastest car at any moment.

The car might not be the third-fastest here, and at a track where overtaking comes at a premium, the German team is probably looking at a rather embarrassing Imola GP.

#3 The Ferrari-engined teams look good

Both Alfa Romeo and Haas were the first two teams to make their way out to the track when the session started. From that point onwards, it did appear that both Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen had something in their back pockets in terms of pace whenever they put together a lap.

Both the experienced drivers from their respective teams appeared to have things under control and pace in their hands. In the conditions that were present in FP1, Alfa Romeo and Haas were the third and fourth fastest cars (irrespective of the order) on the track. Bottas' late visit to the gravel might be a concern but by the looks of it, the Finn should be fine.

#4 The margin for error is far too small

Formula 1 @F1



Driver is OK, however he is unable to drive back to the pits



#ImolaGP #F1 Bottas is in the barrier!Driver is OK, however he is unable to drive back to the pits Bottas is in the barrier! 😮Driver is OK, however he is unable to drive back to the pits #ImolaGP #F1 https://t.co/BdqZJ2tahT

One thing that needs to be kept in mind in this race is the fact that the margin for error in Friday's qualifying is going to be far too small this time around. There is the pressure from the tricky conditions, the gravel is far too enticing for the cars and then, in the end, you cannot afford a poor grid position for either the qualifying or the race.

Any driver that makes a mistake and ends up in the gravel during qualifying is starting a domino effect that ends with his Imola GP turning into a wreck.

#5 Keep an eye on Sebastian Vettel

The Aston Martin is the ninth-best car on the grid. Even in the wet, it looked much worse than other cars. In the hands of Sebastian Vettel, however, things started to change slowly but steadily. During his stint with the intermediate tires, Vettel looked more and more comfortable while his teammate languished near the bottom of the standings.

If the conditions remain the same, watch out for the German. We might see him placing the Aston Martin at the Imola GP where it doesn't belong.

