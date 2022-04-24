2022 F1 Imola GP: Winners and Losers

The Imola GP weekend came to an end with Max Verstappen eating into the sizeable championship lead of Charles Leclerc by scoring the maximum points possible. Imola, however, was not all about Verstappen and Leclerc, with the weekend witnessing some impressive performances and some rather miserable ones.

So, who were the winners and losers of the Imola GP? Let's find out.

Imola GP 2022: Winners and Losers

Winner

Max Verstappen

It was a championship-level drive by Max Verstappen. He was measured, fast and, more importantly, flawless, and he did that in one of the more tricky conditions you can race in.

At the Imola GP, Verstappen scored the maximum possible points and ate into the huge championship lead that Charles Leclerc has. It was surely a mission accomplished for the Dutchman.

Loser

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc I gave it all but went over the limit at the end. Sorry to the team and to all the tifosi that supports us. Instead of a P3, it ended up in a P6. We’ll come back stronger. I gave it all but went over the limit at the end. Sorry to the team and to all the tifosi that supports us. Instead of a P3, it ended up in a P6. We’ll come back stronger.

Charles Leclerc drove in the Imola GP, unlike the driver who was leading the championship by 46 points. He drove like one facing a significant deficit in the championship and had to take risks to claw back the points.

As a result, he spun and cost himself even more points. Leclerc needed this experience to understand that sometimes in a tight championship battle, we need to live to fight another day.

Winner

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel faced the habitual questions about retirement this weekend after his crash in the Australian GP. It has almost become predictable for the media to tilt in that direction even though the German is just 34 years old. Having said that, the champion turned back the clock and showed his class at Imola.

The Aston Martin did not deserve a Q3 slot or points this weekend. Vettel made all that happen. It was a vintage performance from the German which once again proved that he belongs on the grid.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 "We saw with George where the car can be in free air, but it’s not good enough. Not good enough for a World Champion, not worthy of a World Champion and we just need to fix the car." "We saw with George where the car can be in free air, but it’s not good enough. Not good enough for a World Champion, not worthy of a World Champion and we just need to fix the car." 💬 "We saw with George where the car can be in free air, but it’s not good enough. Not good enough for a World Champion, not worthy of a World Champion and we just need to fix the car." https://t.co/zVzLpsaOKN

Lewis Hamilton is getting somewhat exposed in the Mercedes at the moment. The car might not be a frontrunner, but what the Briton has managed to deliver with that machinery is not the best that can be extracted from it. Case in point, just look at George Russell. A 14th place finish in the Imola GP when your teammate finishes fourth is embarrassing. It's even worse if experts consider you one of the best talents in the history of F1.

Winner

Lando Norris

Lando Norris was class personified once again in the Imola GP. The driver extracted the maximum possible result from that car and was en route to finishing fourth in the race. Thanks to Charles Leclerc's spin, however, Norris was able to grab a well-deserved podium in the race. The Briton is once again putting Daniel Ricciardo in the shadows and as a result, cementing his position as one of the best drivers on the grid.

Loser

Mick Schumacher

In 2021, Mick Schumacher made his teammate look like he didn't belong in F1. In 2022, the German's teammate is doing that to him. The gulf between Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen is alarming as the former produced another below-par race.

The young German is not doing himself any favors with his poor all-round form as he struggles to get to terms with Magnussen. The Imola GP was another example of a race where he lacked a certain depth that you expect from an F3 and F2 champion. An overall poor display by the German in a season that is quickly unraveling for him.

