2022 F1 Japanese GP FP1 and FP2: What did we learn?

George Russell led the charge for Mercedes in the second free practice session of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP. In FP1, we had Fernando Alonso clocking the best time of the session, although teams had minimal running. The conditions were torrential as predicted, impacting both FP1 and FP2. Consequently, these conditions might not be representative of what the teams will have to tackle on Saturday and Sunday.

Keeping in mind that the race could be disrupted by rain, FP2 saw far more running from the teams. Surprisingly, the session ended with a Mercedes 1-2 followed by a Red Bull 3-4, which certainly made things interesting. To add to it, the two Ferraris settled for P6 and P11 which should be a cause for concern. So after two rain-interrupted sessions, what did we learn? Let's find out!

2022 F1 Japanese GP FP1 and FP2: Key Learnings!

#1 Mercedes is a serious threat in the F1 Japanese GP

Mercedes was a surprise contender at the top of the timesheets in the wet. The team was able to fire up the tires quicker and went unchallenged to the top of timesheets. The demanding Sector 1 with the Senna esses, where there is a constant change of direction, seems to have helped the team generate temperature and then take it through the entire lap.

What every other team, including Red Bull, appears to be struggling with is preventing the tires from overheating. Max Verstappen even complained about the same during the session as the tires were overheating by the time he reached the final sector. Although the conditions are not entirely representative, the track characteristics will remain the same and Mercedes will be a potent challenge at the Japanese GP.

#2 Ferrari might be struggling with tire degradation

After a couple of competitive weekends in a race where tire degradation was not a factor, Ferrari might be in a whole lot of trouble. The track layout of the F1 Japanese GP extensively works the tires and the drivers were already struggling for pace in the wets.

The car might not face too much of an issue during qualifying, but in the race, irrespective of whether it is dry or wet, Ferrari might struggle with degradation. The Scuderia primarily had issues with tire degradation in Zandvoort and it could return at the Japanese GP.

#3 Alpine and McLaren will be neck and neck

The track layout for the F1 Japanese GP falls right in the middle in terms of demands from the car. Alpine has held the advantage on lower downforce tracks while McLaren has had things working in the higher downforce ones.

At Suzuka, things fall right down the middle and that's where both McLaren and Alpine should find themselves. Although McLaren did not do much running in FP2, a battle between the two teams seems to be brewing at the front of the midfield once again.

#4 Mick Schumacher might have signed his fate at Haas

Mick Schumacher has done exactly what he didn't need to at the F1 Japanese GP weekend. The German had another massive shunt that left the team with another significant repair bill for the car. This is exactly what Haas did not want from the German.

Haas is a team with a dearth of resources and any repair bill is an added/unexpected expense that does them no good. With Schumacher hanging on to his future by a thread, this crash pretty much breaks the thread, possibly making it the last straw that broke the camel's back for the German.

#5 The circuit is going to be a challenge in terms of tire degradation

By the time we hit the business segment of the weekend, the keyword that would be thrown around is going to be 'tire management'. It does not matter if it is dry or wet, the track layout is abrasive and very hard on the tires.

We are yet to see the effect it has on dry tires and and their lives, but the track ate up the wet weather tires in no time. It was almost surprising to see Esteban Ocon with the intermediate tire that had no treads left after around 10 laps. The key to success in these conditions is a car that is kinder on its tires and hence teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin will be worth keeping an eye on.

