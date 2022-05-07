2022 F1 Miami GP: Qualifying Predictions

The first day of the Miami GP is done and dusted. We have Red Bull on the backfoot and Ferrari on its typically impressive self, while Mercedes showed signs of life for the first time this season. Having said that, let us sit back and try to make predictions for the upcoming Qualifying session.

Predictions for 2022 F1 Miami GP Qualifying

Disappointment of the session (Team)

Although it's a bit early, it does appear that Haas has started the weekend on the back foot. The team had some initial teething problems that it worked on and sorted out. Despite that, when both cars ran, Mick Schumacher was woefully off the pace and Kevin Magnussen wasn't too impressive either.

For the Miami GP qualifying, we might not see either of the two Haas cars making it to Q3 this weekend.

Disappointment of the session (Driver)

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



Mick’s P16 ⏱ 1:32.315, but experienced some traffic issues on that last lap.



#HaasF1 #MiamiGP #FP2 K-Mag climbs to P7 with his latest lap ⏱ 1:30.921Mick’s P16 ⏱ 1:32.315, but experienced some traffic issues on that last lap. K-Mag climbs to P7 with his latest lap ⏱ 1:30.921Mick’s P16 ⏱ 1:32.315, but experienced some traffic issues on that last lap. #HaasF1 #MiamiGP #FP2 https://t.co/8wriQpItir

The spotlight is shining bright on Mick Schumacher, but not in a good way. For those that have seen him race in F2 and F3, it would be a shocker to see him struggle this much this season. Kevin Magnussen has been thrashing Schumacher, and even during the Free Practice sessions, the gulf between the two was preposterous.

After an underwhelming start to the season, there was an expectation that Mick Schumacher could grab the initiative from Miami onwards. As it turns out, that's not the case and sadly we don't see much improvement in the entire Miami GP weekend.

Surprise of the session (Driver)

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Solid day but it’s tomorrow and Sunday that count. The work never stops. Solid day but it’s tomorrow and Sunday that count. The work never stops. 👊 https://t.co/qLrqi5txX1

This is a bit of a punt but watch out for George Russell during qualifying. He was electrifying throughout the two FP sessions. If somehow Mercedes can display that the pace shown during the FP sessions was not a fluke, Russell will be right up there with others.

Surprise of the session (Team)

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1



Let’s keep this up, Team. Nice to end Friday on top. But there’s a long way to go yet.Let’s keep this up, Team. Nice to end Friday on top. But there’s a long way to go yet. 👊Let’s keep this up, Team. 👏👏 https://t.co/S6YIrPPZ29

While we are still not completely sold on the progress of Mercedes being back as frontrunners, there is still something to be said about how the car looked on the Miami GP track. Without porpoising, the car has transformed and it won't be a surprise if Mercedes can mix it up at the front during qualifying.

Top 3 in qualifying

It's going to be the usual suspects again for the Miami GP

For now, although not entirely sold on Mercedes' progress, it's hard to say if it will only be a Ferrari-Red Bull monopoly at the front. We're going slightly left-field with this one as we pick Max Verstappen for pole, Charles Leclerc for second, and George Russell harnessing the newfound pace of Mercedes to pick up third.

Edited by Anurag C