2022 F1 Monaco GP Teammate Rivalry: Who came out on top?

F1 has finally left Monaco and is on a break before it heads to the Azerbaijan GP on June 12, 2022. The championship standings, both the drivers' and the constructors', have been updated. However, the most important one is yet to be updated: the teammate standings.

Read on to find out which drivers won their intra-team battle at the Monaco GP.

2022 F1 Monaco GP: Teammate rivalry

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell (1-6)

Winner: George Russell

That's six wins in a row for George Russell in the intra-team rivalry between him and Lewis Hamilton. While the seven-time world champion was stuck behind Fernando Alonso for most of the Monaco GP, the 24-year-old gained a position in the race and finished P5. With this, Russell has finished in the top five in all races this season.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez (6-1)

Winner: Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez became the first driver since Daniel Ricciardo in 2018 to beat Max Verstappen on pace over an entire weekend. It was a splendid display of speed, race acumen, and opportunism by the Mexican to score his first win at the Monaco GP. With his second victory of the season, Perez has cemented his place in the championship. He is only 15 points behind Max Verstappen, who currently sits atop the 2022 Driver Standings.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz (6-1)

Winner: Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz won this one. Sure, Charles Leclerc did nothing wrong the entire weekend and it was Ferrari's faulty pit strategy that caused him the lead and the win, but there is one thing that the two Ferrari drivers did differently.

The Monegasque followed instructions to a tee, whereas Sainz was more proactive when it came to strategy. He told his race engineer that he would go directly from the wet tires to the slick tires. As a result, he gained a place over his teammate. Perhaps Leclerc could take a page out of his teammate's book.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Daniel Ricciardo (7-0)

Winner: Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo looked distant, underconfident, and anything but competitive in Monaco, a far cry from his victorious self in 2018. If things do not turn around quickly, McLaren might just start looking at Ricciardo's exit clause soon.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, once again produced a great result for McLaren last weekend. The Briton finished in P6 while his teammate finished in P13.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso vs Esteban Ocon (2-5)

Winner: Fernando Alonso

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team A chaotic race in Monaco, but P7 and points back on the board. Here’s your race debrief with



#MonacoGP Ah Monaco, where do we beginA chaotic race in Monaco, but P7 and points back on the board. Here’s your race debrief with @alo_oficial Ah Monaco, where do we begin 😂 A chaotic race in Monaco, but P7 and points back on the board. Here’s your race debrief with @alo_oficial. #MonacoGP https://t.co/zwOS0dgPJs

Fernando Alonso put together a great performance at the Monaco GP. The Spaniard was much faster than his teammate Esteban Ocon throughout the weekend in both qualifying and the race.

While Alonso cruised home in P7, the Frenchman finished in P12 due to his five-second penalty.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel/Nico Hulkenberg vs Lance Stroll (6-1)

Winner: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is slowly but steadily returning to his old self. No mistakes, blisteringly quick in qualifying, and almost perfect decision-making in a race when he just did not have a good car underneath him. Another unlikely points finish for the German while Lance Stroll spent another race in obscurity.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly vs Yuki Tsunoda (5-2)

Winner: Pierre Gasly

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



race report not the weekend we wanted after such a strong showing during practice, we'll take the positives and bounce back in Bakurace report not the weekend we wanted after such a strong showing during practice, we'll take the positives and bounce back in Baku 👌race report 👇

Pierre Gasly lit up the Monaco GP with his early move to the intermediate tires. The Frenchman was then able to hustle and overtake other drivers due to his pace and grip advantage. Although that did not amount to much in the end, it was still a lot better than Yuki Tsunoda's listless performance after a very strong one in Spain.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou (7-0)

Winner: Valtteri Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas has been performing extremely well this year and luckily, Alfa Romeo has developed a car which allows him to shine. Another thing that highlights the Finn's performances is his teammate Guanyu Zhou.

Bottas finished in the top ten once again, whereas the rookie finished behind Nicholas Latifi in P16 .

Williams

Alex Albon vs Nicholas Latifi (6-1)

Winner: Alex Albon

Alex Albon is starting to realize that life at Williams is not going to be all fun. The two Williams drivers were at the bottom of the time-sheets once again during the race. Albon was ahead of Nicholas Latifi before he was forced to retire.

The Thai-British driver currently has a two-year contract with the team. Not sure how happy he will be that his next two years will involve him trundling at the back of the grid in an uncompetitive car.

Haas F1

Mick Schumacher vs Kevin Magnussen (3-4)

Winner: Kevin Magnussen

The Monaco GP was a disaster for Mick Schumacher as the German smashed the Haas into bits once again. This was the second crash of the season where the car was broken in half. Guenther Steiner is probably wondering how he is going to get the team to the end of the season.

On pace, there wasn't much to choose between the two drivers in the Monaco GP, but that crash certainly tilted the weighing scale towards Kevin Magnussen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far