2022 F1 Spanish GP FP1: Here's what we learned

So, the first free practice session of the Spanish GP is done and dusted and we have the usual suspects at the top of the standings. Charles Leclerc topped the session with a time that was less than a tenth faster than what his teammate Carlos Sainz managed. Multiple teams have rocked up to the Spanish GP with upgrades meant to give them a boost in this year's championship. So, let's take a look at what we learned after the first hour of running in the Spanish GP.

Spanish GP FP1: Here's what we learned

#1 It's still Red Bull and Ferrari at the front

Despite all the talk around the upgrades causing a massive shuffle in the grid and bringing in new contenders, it still looks like business as usual at the front. Red Bull and Ferrari are still leading the pack. Ferrari, as expected, seems to hold an edge over Red Bull in the slow-speed S3 but overall, around the lap, there's not much to choose from between the two cars. The picture should get clearer as the Spanish GP weekend progresses.

#2 Mercedes has improved... visually

It's fair to say that the Mercedes upgrade package that was brought in for the Spanish GP is rather underwhelming. Teams like Aston Martin are starting with an entirely different spec (whether it works or not is a different story) and McLaren is bringing in a massive set of upgrades. It does appear, however, that Mercedes is still not entirely clear about the direction it wants to take for the development of the car.

Having said that, the Mercedes looks much better visually from FP1 in Miami, the porpoising is not affecting the car, and it does look good on the track. Will it translate into lap time? We'll have to wait for the Spanish GP weekend to progress to see if that is the case.

#3 The Aston Martin (Green Red Bull?) catches the eye





the-race.com/formula-1/fia-… Aston Martin's newly upgraded #F1 design is in compliance with the regulations according to the FIA who have checked it because of how closely it resembled the Red Bull.Full story Aston Martin's newly upgraded #F1 design is in compliance with the regulations according to the FIA who have checked it because of how closely it resembled the Red Bull.Full story ⤵️the-race.com/formula-1/fia-…

In an intriguing and disappointing development at the same time, Aston Martin has turned up to the Spanish GP weekend with a new spec of a car that looks eerily similar to the Red Bull. None of the teams are impressed with this but the car has been investigated and passed by the FIA.

Having said that, Lance Stroll's claim that Aston Martin worked on two simultaneous cars at the same time under cost-cap regulations at a time when other teams were scampering to get one car ready just does not add up. The fact that Aston Martin has to resort to copying its competitors all the time is just not a good look for the team.

#4 Fernando Alonso could be the dark horse this weekend

Nigel Mansell used to say that the home crowd gave him a 1-sec boost in lap time. Looking at Fernando Alonso's lap time in FP1 of the Spanish GP and his 1-second gap to teammate Esteban Ocon, it does make you wonder if that is actually true. Regardless, Alonso's soft tire time was quite impressive compared to the rest of the midfield.

This being the home race for the Spaniard following his strange run of bad luck, we could be looking at Fernando Alonso pulling off something magical at the Spanish GP.

#5 Nyck De Vries passes the "Latifi" test

It's no surprise why Nyck De Vries was brought in for the young driver's test. This was supposed to be a direct shoot-out between De Vries and Nicholas Latifi as Williams tried to determine where both the drivers stood.

The Dutchman left no doubt on the table by not only getting close to the time set by Latifi but also beating it. He did that despite sitting in that car for the first time in his career. Latifi's days might be numbered in F1 and should he leave the sport, this was the day the clock started ticking for him.

