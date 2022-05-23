Another race weekend is over and the much-awaited Spanish GP is finally behind us. Despite being infamous for producing processional races, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya delivered a thrilling race on Sunday for F1 fans around the globe. The race provided both ecstasy and misery in equal measure for the drivers, teams, and fans.

Let's rewind and take another look at Sunday's Spanish GP.

2022 F1 Spanish GP: Race Review

How good was the race?

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #SpanishGP "An as yet unidentified PU issue" is all Ferrari can say as the reason for Leclerc's retirement at the moment #F1 "An as yet unidentified PU issue" is all Ferrari can say as the reason for Leclerc's retirement at the moment #F1 #SpanishGP

Despite its reputation, the Spanish GP delivered an action-packed race on Sunday. However, one does wonder whether the quality of the racing was as good as it could have been.

First, we were robbed of a battle for the championship lead and race win between Leclerc and Verstappen. Second, we were deprived of the opportunity to see Sergio Perez and Verstappen battle it out for the race win and, lastly, we were unable to see just how much progress Lewis Hamilton could have made from P6 in his improved Mercedes had Kevin Magnussen not bumped into him at the start of the race.

Even though both Hamilton and Carlos Sainz had fantastic recovery drives, one has to wonder how much of an advantage these two drivers had against the midfield?

Yes, the race was fun to watch, but it could have been so much better.

Who was the star of the race?

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 P3 and another podium! I gave it my all to hold Max off but they were flying today, so congrats to him on the win. Mega comeback from LH too. Thanks to the whole team - this result is all down to their hard work. Let’s keep pushing. P3 and another podium! I gave it my all to hold Max off but they were flying today, so congrats to him on the win. Mega comeback from LH too. Thanks to the whole team - this result is all down to their hard work. Let’s keep pushing. 💪 https://t.co/IYqFPW7XvX

If there was one driver that was putting on a show and trying his hardest to prove to anyone watching that he belonged at the top of the grid, it was George Russell. The Mercedes driver had to contend with both the Red Bulls and put up a great defence. However, the W13's pace was no match for the RB18's.

The young driver definitely made people take notice of him in Barcelona.

Surprise of the day?

Since Alpine dropped the ball during Saturday's qualifying session, not much was expected from the team come Sunday. However, both Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso made great progress through the field, picking up positions one by one. Both drivers finished inside the points and ended up giving Alpine its second double points finish of the season.

Biggest Disappointment

While Kevin Magnussen was surely out of contention after his clash with Hamilton on the first lap, Mick Schumacher made his way into the top six and looked destined for a points finish.

However, the Haas driver soon started to drop positions as numerous cars overtook him with no difficulty. Schumacher simply could not hold onto his tires and ended up finishing the race outside the points.

After the promise the team showed in Saturday's qualifying, its results in the race should be a bitter pill to swallow for the team.

Spanish GP sympathy corner

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Next stop : Home

Forza @scuderiaferrari Everything was perfect until the loss of power. Disappointed but it happens over the course of a season and pace was really good before.Next stop : HomeForza @scuderiaferrari Everything was perfect until the loss of power. Disappointed but it happens over the course of a season and pace was really good before. Next stop : Home ❤️Forza @scuderiaferrari https://t.co/YzcKyhSb8h

The Spanish GP sympathy corner is reserved for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque did everything right the entire weekend. He scored pole position, nailed the start, and was comfortably managing the race after his first stop, when all of a sudden the Ferrari power unit had had enough.

The Spanish GP could have been Leclerc's perfect comeback against Max Verstappen, who now has a three-race winning streak, however, as fate would have it, the 24-year-old will have to go home without bagging any points this weekend.

Hopefully, next Sunday's Monaco GP will produce a similarly action-packed race as well. Catch the drivers next on May 22, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi