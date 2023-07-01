2023 F1 Austrian GP Sprint: Winners and Losers

The 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint turned out to be one amazing humdinger. The race started under wet weather but was suitable for dry tires in the last few laps. As a result, what we had was a mix of strategies, with some teams opting to continue with the intermediate tires while others went for the slick ones.

In the end, these strategies yielded a stunning last few laps as drivers like Nico Hulkenberg and George Russell made their way through the field on slicks.

As Max Verstappen won, followed by Sergio Perez, we had far too many intriguing battles at the back of the grid. Carlos Sainz joined the Red Bull drivers on the podium as Ferrari continued its decent run of form at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

With arguably the best sprint race in a while in the rearview mirror, who would be satisfied with the result, and who would feel a bit frustrated? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Austrian GP Sprint

Nico Hulkenberg

Winner

This is not the first weekend where Nico Hulkenberg has truly punched above the weight of his car. The German has continued to do this with regularity, and every time, it is the limitation in the race pace that hampers him significantly.

In all fairness, the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint was no different, and Nico Hulkenberg would be competing for a podium (or a win?) if the car was better.

A strong haul of points for the German, who coincidentally enjoys a great rapport with Max Verstappen, a driver whose teammate is not doing that well recently. Are we dropping a hint here? Yes, we are.

Loser

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

It looks a bit disappointing when drivers of the talent of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc do not shine in challenging conditions. Especially when both of their teammates had inspiring races in the other cockpit.

Both the drivers were just a step late in switching to slicks. But what was a bit surprising to see was the lack of progress that either of the two drivers made once they moved to the slick tires.

While Russell ended up snatching a point from the position he was in before he pitted, Leclerc and Hamilton were just nowhere. Something to look into for both, as the contrasting results don't necessarily look good.

Winner

Red Bull

Christian Horner talked about the incomplete feeling yesterday when Sergio Perez messed up his session. The same was not true this time around, as Red Bull had a 1-2 finish for the first time since Miami (although this one is in a sprint).

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Sprint

There were some nervous moments at the start of the race, and Perez did fall behind Nico Hulkenberg early in the race. But the recovery was impeccable as the team got the much sought-after result once again.

Loser

Lando Norris

If you start the race on the second row and you have the speed to compete with the cars around you, then a non-point scoring finish is a horrible result. This was exactly what Norris had at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint, as the anti-stall that kicked in early on the first lap destroyed his race.

The late race move to slick tires could have been an inspired choice, but Norris did not go for that. Looking back, he might have lost his opportunity to cement a points-scoring finish with that move.

Winner

Esteban Ocon

Ocon's lack of flashiness in the way he conducts himself and drives as well tends not to bring too much attention to the driver. There is, however, one important thing that he was able to achieve in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP sprint. He held off the charge from Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in cars that were simply much faster than his.

The 2023 F1 Austrian GP has shown that the track does not tend to suit the French team's challenger. That has been evident from the qualifying results as well. Despite all of that, Ocon scored 2 points in the sprint, a haul that would be somewhat similar to what he can aspire for in the main race as well.

In the process, he's beaten drivers like George Russell, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc. And he's done that in a car that is slower than them. While Ocon won't get the credit for what he did, this was a very impressive drive.

Loser

Aston Martin

Aston Martin has been off the pace in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, and it became clearer in the sprint as well. For one reason or the other, the team's low downforce strength that was such a revelation in Canada is just not there in Austria.

For the 2023 F1 Austrian GP on Sunday as well, it will be hard to see what kind of impact the team could make, especially since the long-run pace has not looked impressive.

