2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP marks the return to action for the sport after a four-week gap. It is a bit strange to have a four-week break after just three races this season, but it will be even weirder to have five races in the next six weeks.

Last season, it was Max Verstappen who dominated the race in Baku and established an early lead in the championship.

What can we expect this weekend in Baku? Well, let's take a look as we preview and share our predictions for the Azerbaijan GP.

2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The Upgrades

One of the major things worth keeping an eye on will be the upgrades introduced by various teams up and down the grid. The four-week break gave the teams enough time to go back to the drawing board and realign their plans.

However, with this being a sprint weekend and with next to no time available for preparations, it's going to be tough to gain an understanding of the new upgrades. With multiple teams expected to bring something regardless, it will be interesting to see if the pecking order changes after this race.

#2 The Sprint format

The new sprint format will debut this weekend and on paper, it does look like an upgrade. With Saturday's Free Practice session gone, qualifying on Saturday is a valuable addition.

However, there are some detractors as well who feel Saturday's isolated nature could see Sunday becoming a far more important day of the weekend compared to what we used to have earlier.

The first few editions will help reach a logical conclusion as the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP acts as a curtain-raiser for the new format.

#3 F1 and FIA's red flag obsession

The multiple red flags during the race in Australia came under heavy criticism from all corners. Not only did it get portrayed as unsporting, it also led to major crashes and unnecessary carnage that could have been avoided.

One of the major issues with the FIA (other than the generally incompetent nature of stewarding) is the lack of consistency. It will be interesting to see if the FIA stewards change their approach going forward because Baku is one place where stoppages are not a surprise.

Form Guide

On Form

Mercedes have been very impressive with the way they have progressed over the first three races. The German team had the fourth fastest car in Bahrain but by the time we reached Australia, the team had a driver on the front row.

Coming to the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, there are changes taking place in the background for the team and it will be very interesting to see if Mercedes can continue their upward trajectory in Baku.

Out of form

From a possible podium finish in the first race of the season to having nothing in the first three races shows how Ferrari are declining at the moment.

The first three races have been far from smooth for the Italian team and with both Mercedes and Aston Martin making the most of their opportunities, Ferrari are starting to look bad. The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP will be looked at as a race where the Italian team will hope to bounce back from an abysmal start to the season.

2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

It's hard to look beyond Max Verstappen at this stage. The Dutch driver has been in a league of his own and it would be hard to see anyone challenging Red Bull this weekend either.

Unless there is another reliability issue like the one we saw in Jeddah, Verstappen winning the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP is as safe a bet as you can make.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

Haas has shown an impressive ability to do brilliant things in qualifying with Nico Hulkenberg. The German driver seems like a perfect match for their car and on a track where top speed is important, expect Haas to do the business here.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Alex Albon was on his way to securing an impressive haul of points in Australia if not for the crash. At the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, the Williams driver will have the opportunity to utilize his car's ridiculously impressive top speed. Keep an eye on Albon for something special this weekend.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

McLaren is expected to bring a set of upgrades to the car for the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP but unless those upgrades drastically change the characteristics of the car, the team is in trouble.

Straight-line efficiency has plagued McLaren throughout the season and a track like Baku demands a string of impeccable straight-line performances. All in all, it does appear that this might be a weekend to forget for McLaren.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Nyck de Vries needs a strong result at the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Especially since Yuki Tsunoda scored his first points of the season in Australia. The Dutch driver has been found wanting against Yuki as he doesn't have the pace to match the Japanese driver.

While de Vries will be hoping for a strong result, Baku is not a track where AlphaTauri is expected to shine. Expect another disappointing outing from the Dutch driver at the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

