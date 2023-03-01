2023 F1 Bahrain GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2023 F1 season kicks off with the Bahrain GP! It's been a long wait to get back to racing since the campaign ended in November last season. We're done with the three days of pre-season testing and with a murky idea of the pecking order for the fans and the F1 paddock, the first race is at the doorstep.

The F1 Bahrain GP has become a staple first race of the season in the last few years. It is now the traditional pre-season testing location and then it seamlessly transforms into the location for the first race of the season. Having said that, there's a lot to discuss as we get closer to the start of the season. Let's get straight to it as we preview the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP and then share our predictions for it.

2023 F1 Bahrain GP: Preview

Key storylines

#1 How good is Red Bull and Aston Martin?

Red Bull and Aston Martin arguably had two of the better pre-season tests out of every team. The cars look planted and strong but it remains to be seen how much of a difference will be there when every car is on a similar fuel load and engine settings.

Mika Häkkinen @F1MikaHakkinen



I think it’s dirty, but if it works, it works… Checo Perez is Red Bull’s “bad boy” who can carry out even unpleasant orders. He’ll slow down other drivers if the team wants etc.I think it’s dirty, but if it works, it works… Checo Perez is Red Bull’s “bad boy” who can carry out even unpleasant orders. He’ll slow down other drivers if the team wants etc.I think it’s dirty, but if it works, it works… https://t.co/uEFGcGLqaN

Many F1 pundits are predicting a Fernando Alonso podium for the Bahrain GP but we still need to see it on track before we jump to conclusions

#2 How bad are the two Ms?

McLaren was downright dejected after pre-season testing and the body language of the team looks horrible, to say the least. Mercedes, on the other hand, did not fare much better as the team has openly admitted that the car will not be fighting for wins in the first few races.

The question at the end of the day is how good or bad the two team's challengers are and the answer will not reveal itself until the F1 Bahrain GP.

#3 How big is the field spread?

One of the major reasons behind the introduction of the new technical regulations was the expected reduction in the field spread. The gap between the frontrunners and the rest of the field is just too big and that was a major concern for the promoters as it creates a 2-tier system.

The first season of the regulations did not really help on that front as the gap stayed more or less the same between the frontrunners and the midfield. It will be interesting to see what the situation is in the midfield.

Form Guide

On Form

Going into the F1 Bahrain GP weekend, it's hard to look beyond Red Bull. The team ran the test like clockwork and there were hardly any issues that plagued the car. The team heads to the first race weekend in top form.

Out of form

Arguably the most dejected lot in the F1 paddock appears to be from Woking. The team is not happy with the car and it has made no secrets on that front. The team is not even competitive in the midfield at this point and this should be a major concern.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano McLaren's F1 team has 40+ sponsors.



So they are introducing kindle technology on the car that allows them to rotate sponsors every 45 seconds throughout the course of a race.



The panel weighs just 190g, and they are testing the same tech on helmets.

McLaren's F1 team has 40+ sponsors.So they are introducing kindle technology on the car that allows them to rotate sponsors every 45 seconds throughout the course of a race.The panel weighs just 190g, and they are testing the same tech on helmets.https://t.co/w1iO1TSbf4

2023 F1 Bahrain GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

It would take a brave man to predict anyone but Max Verstappen as the driver that wins the race this weekend. The car looks strong, the opposition looks weak, and then to top it off, Max Verstappen is just in a different league compared to everyone else. We're picking the reigning F1 champion to start his campaign with a win.

The surprise of the weekend (Team)

Conservatively, everyone has slotted Aston Martin as the 4th fastest car on the grid. The reasoning behind it has been the inability to explain the kind of jump the team will be making if it is slotted any higher. Aston Martin could easily be the second-fastest car on the grid this season. Can the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP see Fernando Alonso score a podium? Well, wouldn't that be a surprise?

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Felipe Drugovich will, in all likelihood, be handed his debut race this weekend. If that happens, then the driver will find himself in a car that should, at worst, be able to score points. When we look at testing, Drugovich still took some time to get on top of the car and in terms of mileage, didn't do the numbers comparable to Fernando Alonso.

At the F1 Bahrain GP weekend, expect Drugovich to give a good account of himself as Alonso's teammate.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

It's hard to look beyond McLaren in this category, the team had a '1-2' in 2021 and it finds itself in a situation where finishing in points would be considered a miracle. McLaren is looking ahead to a start of the season similar to what it had in 2022. It would be hoping it can turn things around this season just like it did in 2022.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Sergio Perez might be in for a tough weekend, not because the car is bad but because this season the competition is ramping up. Last season, he had only the Ferrari drivers to contend with, this time around, Mercedes seems closer and so does Aston Martin.

Having so many teams closer to Red Bull with arguably more talented drivers like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Fernando Alonso, the pressure is going to rise and we could see Perez finishing off the podium, The fact that it happens in that Red Bull is going to be quite disappointing.

