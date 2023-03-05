2023 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying: Winners and losers

Max Verstappen secured pole position for the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP in what was a stunning rollercoaster of a qualifying session for the fans. With as many as four teams so close to each other, it was once again the familiar site of the reigning champion jumping to the front when the time was right.

The Red Bull driver will be accompanied at the front row by his teammate Sergio Perez, whose last lap was very close to what Verstappen had done.

While Red Bull starts from the front row, Ferrari occupied the second row as Charles Leclerc will start P3, alongside Carlos Sainz in P4.

P5 will have Fernando Alonso as, after topping a few practice sessions, the Aston Martin driver could not keep up with the Red Bulls and Ferraris in the fight for pole position.

P6 and P7 would feature the two Mercedes drivers - George Russell, followed by Lewis Hamilton. Completing the top 8 was Lance Stroll in a strong effort, driving the car with an injured wrist.

So, after the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying session, who would be sitting back content with what he had achieved, and who would be a bit disappointed as it all unravelled? Let's take a look as we list the winners and losers for the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying session.

Winner

Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Doubts started creeping in as the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP weekend unravelled. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was pulling off laps that were fractionally quicker than what Red Bull was able to do.

Verstappen himself was not entirely comfortable with the car he had under him as he trailed Sergio Perez in FP1 and FP2, as well as for the most part.

Red Bull shut down the detractors and did so in an impressive manner. The gap is not as big as the team would have wanted to counter for the compromised development plan the team would have this season.

Having said that, this was an impressive start to the season by the reigning driver and constructor world champions.

Loser

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have been talking about playing the long game ever since the launch of the new car. P6 and P7 result is going to be an eye-opener for the team.

Yes, the gap to Red Bull is only half-a-second and such can be overhauled during the season. However, this kind of thought process only helps when you are the second fastest car and won't lose too many points to the fastest car on the grid.

At this stage, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are looking at a harsh reality. There is certainly a possibility that the team and the driver once again abandon the season and start focussing on the next one.

For Lewis as well, he might need to be careful of what his teammate is doing as he got out-qualified by him in the first race of the season.

Winner

Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso

Maybe a P5 was not the grid slot for the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP that Fernando Alonso had in mind as he pursued qualifying. It's safe to say that this was the best he could have done. Having said that, looking at where Aston Martin was last season, this is a major jump and the team deserves all the credit in the world.

The team is going to be a contender this season and the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP is not just a one-off, by the looks of it.

Loser

McLaren

The good news for McLaren is that the car might not be as bad as it had feared. The next upgrade package should take the team even closer to the front of the field. Having said that, not making Q3 is a disappointment. There are no two ways around that.

The car still needs a lot of work to be done and so does the team. Lando Norris will not be as patient and accommodating this time around and the team might need to show something more than what it was able to do last season.

Winner

Nico Hulkenberg

Welcome back Nico Hulkenberg! The German made a rousing return to the sport with a Q3 start in the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. What made this even more special was where his teammate Kevin Magnussen finds himself.

The midfield is now all down to the drivers. From P5, in terms of the pecking order to P10, any team can be eliminated in Q1 and any team can land a driver in Q3. Just look at the teammates of both Ocon and Hulkenberg. While these two drivers ended up in Q3, their teammates could not make their way through Q1.

Coming back to Hulkenberg, it was nice to see him getting the chance to serve a reminder to the grid of how brilliant a talent he is.

Loser

Pierre Gasly

Gasly will start the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP from the position on the grid. This was not how he would have hoped to start his journey with Alpine, especially as Ocon, his teammate, qualified in the top 10.

The French driver has looked competitive against Ocon throughout the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP weekend and will be hoping that this was nothing more than just a blip.

