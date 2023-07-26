2023 F1 Belgian GP: Top 3 teams that are desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Belgian GP is a crucial race for a lot of teams. More often than not, over the past few years teams have had a tendency of switching off after the race in Hungary. The race in Budapest would signal the end of the first half of the season and teams will take a break from the hustle and bustle of the sport.

This time around, the 2023 F1 Belgian GP has been bumped up a slot before the summer break. The race remains crucial for quite a few teams that will be hoping for a return to form as they head to the summer break. Not only that, the race is important because ending the first half on a low is almost undesirable.

For some teams, however, the 2023 F1 Belgian GP is a race where they need a strong result to cement their spot in the championship. Who are these teams? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Belgian GP: Top 3 drivers that need a strong result

#1 Aston Martin

"We will be on the podium in every race from now onwards". This was what Fernando Alonso had claimed after the race in Barcelona. For some weird reason that was attributed to the setup of the car, Aston Martin was unable to challenge for a podium in Spain. The upgrade in the subsequent race meant another impressive driver from Alonso and a P2 finish in Canada.

Canada was arguably the last race where Alonso and Aston Martin enjoyed the strong form that had become a regular feature this season. Since then, it has been one underwhelming performance after another for the team. After the race in Hungary, Mike Krack finally admitted that something needs to change to understand the slump Aston Martin is going through.

At the 2023 F1 Belgian GP this weekend, the team is bringing a set of upgrades to cure what's gone wrong with the car. The team will be desperate to see how these upgrades perform and if they can reverse the recent series of bad results.

#2 Alpine

If Aston Martin has had an underwhelming run of form recently then the entire world seems to have come crashing down for Alpine.

The team has had a poor run of form lately and has been struggling to find any semblance of luck either. For driver Esteban Ocon, it has been two DNFs in a row, none of them his doing while for Pierre Gasly as well it has been two DNFs with both coming from being an innocent victim of a collision.

To make things worse, in the last three races Alpine has been leapfrogged comfortably by McLaren who has made a massive mid-season leap. The French team is now sixth in the championship standings after hoping to be a contender for P4 at the start of the season.

At the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, the team will be hoping to bring a semblance of sanctity back in the season. It will be hoping to get a result on board and keep itself away from any misfortune, especially with the summer break looming large.

#3 Williams

Unlike the previous two teams, the 2023 F1 Belgian GP is a crucial race for Williams for different reasons.

While Aston Martin and Alpine have been suffering with a poor run of form, the Grove-based squad has been very impressive on the other hand. The team has secured some decent points in a few races and finds itself as high as seventh in the championship.

For Willaims, the 2023 F1 Belgian GP is more important than anybody else because the track suits the car perfectly. Alex Albon even secured a points finish last season and will be more than eager to get out on track and extract the advantage on the long straights of sector 1.

The team has been surging and becoming a much better racing operation. It will be hoping to get a points finish in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP to cement that P7 slot in the championship.