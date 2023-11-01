2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Preview and predictions

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP will bring an end to an interesting triple header that started in Austin, then went to Mexico, and finally found itself in the country of the great Ayrton Senna. Max Verstappen has won both races in the triple header and has been followed to the line by Lewis Hamilton.

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is in a way the home race for Hamilton after he got his honorary citizenship. Having said that, the Felipe Massa factor where the Brazilian is in a legal battle for a title that was originally won by Hamilton is going to make things interesting.

Last season, the F1 Brazilian GP was won by Mercedes, with George Russell taking the chequered flag and fending off Lewis Hamilton. What can we expect from the race this season? Let's take a look

2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The supposed rumor around Fernando Alonso

It all started with Albert Fabrega's cryptic tweet that was acknowledged by Will Buxton followed by Red Bull confirming it's not happening followed by Joe Saware claiming there are rumblings that it might.

Fernando Alonso to Red Bull or to retire are just two of the many prominent rumblings that have been doing the rounds since the race in Mexico.

Could we make a case for either one of them happening? Yes, we can. Could we make a case for either one of them not happening? That's true as well. What is, however, undoubted at this stage is that Alonso is going to be the center of attention as we head to the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP.

#2 McLaren and Mercedes challenging Red Bull

McLaren and Mercedes are getting closer to Red Bull, although maybe not close enough. The race in Brazil last season was one such occasion where it did appear that the German team genuinely had the package to get the better of Red Bull and they did eventually win the race.

Although the form guide of last season doesn't work this season because the cars are quite different now, it will be interesting to see what the teams are working on because it's certainly going to be an interesting discussion.

#3 Sergio Perez's future

Sergio Perez has been one driver whose career has been under the scanner the most this season.

The Mexican driver's drop in form was alarming, what's worse is that Daniel Ricciardo put together a stunning weekend, and that will count for something in the eyes of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

Perez needs a strong weekend in Brazil, that's for sure. Let's see if he can make it happen.

Form guide

In form

With two runner-up spots in the last two races, Lewis Hamilton has proven to be the primary challenger for Max Verstappen in races.

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is a home race of sorts for him and he will be hoping to build on the good form already displayed by him in the last few races.

Out of form

Sergio Perez needs at least a podium at the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. It's plain and simple for the driver because with Lewis Hamilton now breathing down his neck it's starting to become very uncomfortable for the Mexican.

He can't let Hamilton overtake him in the standings and hence a strong 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is the need of the hour.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Predictions

Who will win the race?

It's a safe prediction to go with Max Verstappen to win the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. Another reason why he would be the favorite is because of what happened here last season when a collision with Lewis Hamilton cost him a chance at the win.

The Red Bull driver will be extra motivated to right that wrong a year later.

The surprise of the weekend (Team)

The track for the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is a driver's track. With rain expected to make sporadic appearances, we're backing Nico Hulkenberg to put together a decent one.

The driver has been dragging results out of that Haas as much as he can and will be the dark horse for a decent result in Sau Paulo.

The surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Keep an eye on Williams and Ferrari for this one. The long straights are surely going to be a factor for both teams but Ferrari's lack of race pace might cost the team again.

On the other hand, Willams has another opportunity to pick up a few points this weekend and will be a factor for sure.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

At this stage of the season, almost everyone has become a Sergio Perez sympathizer as they look at his disappointing run.

Unfortunately, this weekend again it's going to be hard to root for Perez and see him succeed because Red Bull will face competition.

We're looking at another bad weekend for the Mexican as his position continues to be in danger.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

It has been a major drop-off for Aston Martin this season as the car has completely gone off the rails.

The team will be hoping for the best but it does appear that we're looking at another disappointing weekend for Aston Martin.