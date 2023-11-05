2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint: Winners and Losers

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint saw Max Verstappen fend off an early race challenge from Lando Norris and then march to an easy win. The driver wasn't challenged much in the race as once he got the jump at the start, he just had the pace to sustain his position.

The race was fun to watch with action at the front and back of the grid. The start of the grid had George Russell on the tail of Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton in close vicinity. Slowly but steadily the Mercedes fell back and in the end, we had Max Verstappen winning the race with Lando Norris in P2 and Sergio Perez in P3.

The top 5 were rounded up by George Russell and Charles Leclerc. With the chequered flag falling on the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, some would be happy with the race unraveled and some would be disappointed. Who are they? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint

Winner

Max Verstappen

It's not as if Max Verstappen did not have a challenge in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint. It's just that the level at which he performs is hard to keep up with. This was precisely what happened to Lando Norris later in the race as the driver just pulled away. Another interesting weekend for Verstappen as he notched up another win in the sprint. The driver will look to continue with the momentum in the race as well.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton looked like a million bucks at the start of the race in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. His overtake of Sergio Perez was very impressive and so was his defense against Charles Leclerc early in the race.

However, once the tire fell completely out of the window, there was nothing he could do anymore and the way he just completely fell off was alarming at the very least. The driver will surely be nervous heading into the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP on Sunday (November 5).

Winner

Lando Norris

Lando Norris alongside Max Verstappen were in a class of their own in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint. There was a moment in the race when both drivers were almost 1.5 seconds quicker than anybody else. Norris was a bit disappointed to miss out on Qualifying on Friday (November 3). However, after the sprint on Saturday, he would feel confident of a podium.

Loser

Oscar Piastri

It's a bit puzzling to see Oscar Piastri almost fall off a cliff in terms of performance. The Australian has been putting together impressive performances in general but since the weekend in Qatar, he's taken a step back.

While Norris was dominating the field in P2 in the sprint, Oscar was getting overtaken by Daniel Ricciardo in an AlphaTauri. That's another poor outing from the young driver and he will be looking to sort this out on Sunday.

Winner

Yuki Tsunoda

This was a stern reminder from Yuki Tsunoda of how good he really is. The Japanese driver has been undermined far too many times and sometimes it's his fault and sometimes it's a bit of a media narrative. He was brilliant in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint and the result was there for all to see. An impressive race and crucial points for Yuki.

Loser

Daniel Ricciardo

This does increase the pressure on Daniel Ricciardo as the momentum of the race in Mexico got sapped a little on Saturday with Tsunoda's drive. Daniel has pace without a doubt, but what he needs is an ability to get rid of some of the race rust that the Australian seems to be struggling with.