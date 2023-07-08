2023 F1 British GP: Starting grid for Sunday’s main race at Silverstone

Max Verstappen continued his dominant form in the 2023 F1 season by securing the pole position for Sunday's main race at the Silverstone Circuit.

The Red Bull driver overcame the challenging wet-to-dry conditions during an eventful qualifying session. As a result, he claimed his fifth consecutive pole position and his seventh of the season

Verstappen's impressive performance saw him finish two-tenths ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who delighted the home crowd with his strong showing.

Norris narrowly missed out on pole position but secured a promising starting position for the race. His teammate Oscar Piastri also impressed by securing the third spot on the grid, just a tenth of a second behind Norris.

The second row of the grid will feature the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Despite a challenging qualifying session, Mercedes managed to secure positions six and seven, with George Russell outperforming his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton survived a significant spin early in the session but managed to recover and secure a respectable starting position.

Alex Albon showcased translated his strong practice pace into a solid qualifying performance, securing an eighth place for himself and the Williams team. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10, providing an exciting mix of teams in the upper midfield.

Nico Hulkenberg emerged as the fastest Haas driver, securing 11th place. Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon, representing Aston Martin and Alpine respectively, narrowly missed out on the top 10 after impeding each other's progress in Q2.

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant had multiple lap times deleted, resulting in a 14th-place starting position. His teammate Albon, however, delivered an impressive performance, overshadowing Sargeant and proving Williams' potential.

Valtteri Bottas, driving for Alfa Romeo, encountered technical issues in Q1, preventing him from advancing further.

Sergio Perez also faced disappointment, yet again, as he failed to progress beyond the first qualifying segment. Perez missed the cut by a mere two-hundredths of a second.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries of AlphaTauri both fell short in Q1, finishing in 17th and 19th positions respectively. Zhou Guanyu, representing Alfa Romeo, will be investigated post-session due to a potential incident with Esteban Ocon at the Maggots/Becketts complex.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen experienced a loss of power and came to a halt at the exit of Stowe. It caused the session to be temporarily halted with the red flags. The subsequent resumption of the session led to a flurry of improvements from several drivers.

Starting order for 2023 F1 British GP

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#4 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#5 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#6 George Russell (Mercedes)

#7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#8 Alex Albon (Williams)

#9 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#10 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#11 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#12 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#13 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#14 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#15 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#16 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#17 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#18 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#19 Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

#20 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

As the starting grid for Sunday's main race is now set, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he aims to convert his pole position into another victory.

However, with strong contenders like Lando Norris and the Ferrari duo starting close behind, the F1 British Grand Prix promises an exciting battle for the top spot.

