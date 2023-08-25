2023 F1 Dutch GP FP2: Full results and Key Takeaways

The first day of running in the 2023 F1 Dutch GP ended with a surprise name on top as Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to top the timesheets.

After putting together a spectacular lap on fresh soft tires, the McLaren driver was never usurped, even after multiple attempts by Verstappen to better the time.

The session also featured a surprise result where we had Alex Albon in P3, Lewis Hamilton in P4, and the top 5 was rounded off by Yuki Tsunoda in his AlphaTauri.

So with the first day of running in the 2023 F1 Dutch GP done and dusted, what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Dutch GP FP2: What did we learn?

#1. Max Verstappen will have a battle on his hands in qualifying

Verstappen ended the session just behind Lando Norris but it makes something clear - qualifying is not going to be easy. Red Bull still has the edge in race pace but in qualifying the lap time from Norris (who was quicker) and a few other drivers were very competitive.

With a track like the one for the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, where overtaking can be a bit of an issue, qualifying is crucial. Even if pole position is going to be an issue, Verstappen will be hoping to put the car near the front row to be in the best position for the race.

#2. Lando Norris is emerging as a primary challenger

That lap from Lando Norris was just another example of the kind of talent he is. It was inch perfect, with the car hitting every apex just like it should and in the end, the lap was good enough not only for pole but also for fending off multiple attempts from Verstappen.

In a very close field where Mercedes and Aston Martin are also not too far off, Norris is emerging as the driver that could possibly challenge Verstappen in the 2023 F1 Dutch GP.

#3. Ferrari are either sandbagging or in major trouble

Every time the camera shifted towards the Ferrari duo, they were either going through the gravel or setting a not-so-flattering lap time. The Italian team's run plan has been confusing at best. It's completely divergent from what everyone else has been doing this weekend and what's strange is that the team is doing it on a weekend where it has not even brought a bunch of upgrades.

With as limited a running as could be there on soft tires, either Ferrari are very confident and sandbagging or there's something seriously wrong with that car. We're betting on the latter for the 2023 F1 Dutch GP.

#4. Williams performance showcase could be genuine

Williams had both drivers in the top 10 of the timesheets in FP1. Much of it was put down to higher power modes and lower fuel loads. Ideally, a track like Zandvoort should not suit Williams. The car works great on track with fast-speed sections and long straights.

Zandvoort is the polar opposite of that. However, even after FP2, there hasn't been a dip in performance. Race pace could be an entirely different beast but if the pace is genuine then it is very impressive from Williams.

#5. Qualifying will play a major role in the final result of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP

The 2022 F1 Dutch GP was an eventful one with the late race safety car but it is highly unlikely that something similar happens this season as well. The track characteristics of the very narrow Zandvoort do make it hard for cars to pull off overtakes.

While the strategy will be key, expect the teams to try and nail a good qualifying setup for the 2023 F1 Dutch GP. The better the qualifying the better will be the race result.