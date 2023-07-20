2023 F1 Hungarian GP: Top 3 teams desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Hungarian GP comes at a crucial juncture for a lot of teams as we get closer to the end of the first half of the season. After Hungary, we have Spa and then a long summer break.

The 2023 season has been one full of surprises. Of course, Red Bull winning at the front of the grid is not a surprise but the fact that we've had four different teams with the second-fastest car in the last four races is certainly one.

As we approach the summer break, the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP offers teams an opportunity to finish the first half of the season on a high. Some teams will certainly be desperate for a stronger result as compared to others. Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Hungarian GP: 3 teams that need a strong result

#3 AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri is now dead last in the constructors championship and with the kind of form the team has shown in the last few races, the signs look ominous.

What seems to be a very curious situation is how few and far the modifications have been on the car this season. There were improvements introduced very early in the season but since then, there haven't been that many upgrades on the car either.

To add to this, Red Bull sister team at the bottom of the standings is not the sight that would particularly impress the top brass of the senior team.

In Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri might be looking at an upgrade in terms of the driver. The Australian is more often than not a breath of fresh air whichever team he goes to. They will also expect him to do a better job than what Nyck de Vries did.

They has been under the scanner far too many times this season with Helmut Marko admitting that selling the team was under consideration as well. With Ricciardo joining the team, there will be hopes of a much-needed turnaround at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP as the team stares at one of its worst recent seasons.

#2 Alpine

Alpine was a team that targeted a P4 finish in the championship when the season began. With almost half of the season done, the team is languishing in P6. In terms of car performance, it's safe to say that both Aston Martin and McLaren have leapfrogged the French squad.

After the public thrashing of the team by CEO Laurent Rossi early in the year, Alpine staged some recovery and even secured a podium in Monaco. Since then, however, McLaren's massive jump has left the team sixth in the pecking order now.

While there are upgrades in the pipeline for the upcoming races, there's not much confidence that they can help the team get out of its current situation.

Heading to the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, the French team will be hoping to get some momentum back and start scoring points. Team principal Otmar Szafneur will be plotting a turnaround in the upcoming races.

#1 Ferrari

Overpromising and underdelivering has been one of the notorious shortcomings for Ferrari in the last decade or so. After almost every race, one of the major takeaways tends to be the fact that the team might have underachieved as compared to what was on the table.

Heading into the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, the Italian outfit is coming off another disappointing race in Silverstone. In another sub-optimal performance, the race pace left a lot to be desired.

The track layout for the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP should help the car. Ferrari tends to do well in the slow-speed sections of a track and the Hungaroring has plenty of them.

With McLaren stealing its thunder in Silverstone, Ferrari will be hoping to get some of it back this weekend.