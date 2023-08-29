2023 F1 Italian GP: Top 3 drivers who are desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Italian GP will be the 14th race of the season and it comes at a crucial time for a lot of drivers. The season has not been the best for a few drivers and things have been going up and down for them. Coming to Monza, quite a few drivers will be desperate for a strong result.

For some, it could even come down to them securing a seat for the future while for others it would be more about resurrecting their careers. Who are these drivers that need a strong result this weekend? Let's take a look.

#1 2019 Italian GP winner Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc comes to Monza on the back of a horrible race weekend in Zandvoort. The driver crashed out in qualifying but innocuously admitted that he was neither over the limit nor pushing too hard. The race was an even bigger disaster where the driver suffered floor damage early in the race and was a sitting duck for the most part.

The weekend was a stark reminder of how quickly things can go south as a Ferrari driver as Leclerc left the weekend with nothing to show for his efforts. Heading to the F1 Italian GP, the site where he secured the pole position last year and won the race in 2019, there will be a lot of expectations.

Going to a track that has been Ferrari's home for a long time, the Tifossi will be cheering Charles Leclerc throughout the F1 Italian GP race weekend and the driver will be hoping to get at least a podium for the passionate fans.

George Russell's season seems to be spiralling and it does appear that he seems to have no control over it anymore. He's had multiple DNFs, some due to his own mistakes, the others just because of misfortune. The race in Zandvoort was a perfect illustration of how the season has been for Russell.

He nailed the qualifying and was looking like a contender for at least a podium. On race day, with the rain, all of these dreams were washed away. The driver was a victim of a horrendous strategy from the team and ended up at the back of the grid. To make things worse, even during the red flag restart, he was unable to make the most of the pace that he had as contact with Norris meant he had to retire from the race.

All this while his teammate Lewis Hamilton gave yet another impressive performance from the back of the grid. The gap in the points standings has been building throughout the season and at the F1 Italian GP George Russell will be hoping to start eating into that advantage.

#3 Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant is arguably the most desperate driver heading into the F1 Italian GP as his career might hinge on the result. Pressure has been mounting on the American all this while and the team is arguably looking at options if Logan can't get things right.

It's hard to deny that the driver is talented. Unlike Nicholas Latifi who was just slow, Logan has the speed to be competitive in F1. Unfortunately for him, he's been unable to tap into that talent and adapt to life in the big leagues. The driver is under pressure and whenever he tries to find that extra gear he crashes.

The F1 Italian GP is an important race for Williams and Logan. The car should be competitive here and this is the race where he could score points if he gets everything right. Heading to Monza, he will be desperate for a strong overall result.