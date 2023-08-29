2023 F1 Italian GP: Top 3 teams desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Italian GP will be held at the 'temple of speed' in Monza - a track that's all about low downforce setup and power unit efficiency. The race makes an appearance after an eventful race in Zandvoort that started with the rain, was dry in the middle, and then had rain at the end of the race.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP will be the 14th race of the season. Red Bull has won all of the 13 races this season and in all fairness, the team should be considered the favorite to win the race this weekend as well.

Having said that, the race weekend is special for a lot of teams and there are quite a few that will be desperate to get a strong result and gain some momentum. Who are these teams? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Italian GP: Top 3 teams who need a strong result

#1 Ferrari

There are no surprises here as Ferrari has to be the team right up there with the ones desperate for a strong result this weekend. A sea of red Tifossis going to flock to Monza this weekend for only one team, something they've done that religiously every year since forever.

The Italian team did have a somewhat respectable result last season, as Charles Leclerc secured the pole position and finished second behind Max Verstappen but the win eludes the team.

The last time Ferrari tasted success here was in 2019 when Charles Leclerc won the race from pole position and fended off the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

This year a win does seem out of reach because of Red Bull's dominance over everything in F1 but a podium is something that Ferrari can hope for. The weather forecast of rain on Sunday is arguably a bad sign for a team like Ferrari but the Italian outfit will be hoping for a good run this weekend.

#2 Haas

Slowly but steadily Haas has started to become more and more of an afterthought in races. The car was a perennial Q3 contender (in the hands of Nico Hulkenberg) early in the season but it seems to be struggling as the other teams bring upgrades.

Haas has made it a habit of being impressive at the start of the season and then falling away as the season progresses. The 2023 F1 season has been worse in that respect. The team has not secured as many points in the first half of the season to sit pretty and wait for things to turn around. While Williams continues to improve, the American team has got its heels stuck in the sand.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP is arguably a race where the Ferrari power unit could help Haas. The team would be hoping that another brilliant qualifying performance from the German could help propel the team to a few points during a dry spell in the last few races.

#3 Williams

Amidst all the fanfare around Williams and its impressive recovery job this season, one should lose grasp of the fact that the team will be desperate for a strong result this weekend. Inherently the car is still a beast in low downforce setup even though it did find a happy median in Zandvoort's high downforce conditions.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP is the race where Williams should shine. Most importantly it is the race where the team will be hoping to bag a bucket load of points if possible. The team finds itself 7th in the championship with a decent buffer of FOUR points to Haas.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP has to be the race where it pulls away even further and ensures that it can secure an impressive championship finish this season.