2023 F1 Japanese GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2023 F1 Japanese GP will be the first race since Max Verstappen and Red Bull's run of consecutive wins came to an end. The race in Singapore was not the best for the championship leaders as the team struggled to find the sweet spot with the setup.

It was the first win of the season for Carlos Sainz and Ferrari as the Spaniard drove a measured race and got the job done as well.

Now, the F1 circus moves to Japan on one of the most liked tracks on the calendar. What can we expect from the race weekend? Let's take a look at our preview for the 2023 F1 Japanese GP.

2023 F1 Japanese GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 How will Red Bull fare this weekend?

All eyes will be on Red Bull this weekend after the team lost in Singapore. There are quite a few conspiracies doing the rounds that maybe the technical directive that came into effect in Singapore played a role in the team's loss of form.

While almost every other team and F1 pundit has refuted this, if Red Bull struggles in the 2023 F1 Japanese GP it will surely attract attention(and make for a very interesting storyline).

#2 The Leclerc-Sainz dynamics

Charles Leclerc was very magnanimous in the manner in which he congratulated Carlos Sainz for winning the race in Singapore. On the inside though, the driver will be gutted because the gap between the two drivers in terms of performance was significant.

Leclerc is clearly not comfortable with the car. To add to this, he's clearly struggling for consistency. The 2023 F1 Japanese GP is a crucial race as Leclerc tries to take back the initiative that he's seemingly lost at Suzuka.

#3 What will be the pecking order?

Ferrari coming to Singapore and pretty much dominating the entire weekend was a script that nobody predicted. The team struggled on high downforce tracks earlier in the season. Even in Zandvoort two races ago the car was nowhere.

Going to Singapore and winning certainly left everyone surprised and almost proved that nothing is certain in F1 in 2023. It will be interesting to see what the pecking order will be this weekend because everyone will be keeping a keen eye on it.

Form guide

In form

Carlos Sainz has to be the name that pops up when you think about someone who is in searingly good form. The driver has been on an impressive streak where he's had the edge over Charles quite convincingly. He will be heading to the 2023 F1 Japanese GP hoping to continue to build on this newfound momentum.

Out of form

Serious questions have been asked of Lance Stroll because of his woeful run in that Aston Martin. The driver should not be in a front-running car, that's crystal clear to anyone who's watching.

Mike Krack can continue to wax lyrical that doesn't make sense whatsoever but at some point, the Canadian will be starting to feel the pressure as well.

2023 F1 Japanese GP: Predictions

Who will win the race?

While many would be hoping for the status quo to continue from Singapore, it just seems highly unlikely. We're going to have a return to form for Max Verstappen and Red Bull and this one might be comprehensive as well.

We're backing Max Verstappen to get back to the top of the podium once again as normal service resumes in F1.

The surprise of the weekend (Team)

A lot of eyes are on Ferrari this weekend after the win in Singapore but the team that should be kept an eye on is Mercedes. The fast-speed sections should play into the hands of the German.

Even though the Italian team has the momentum, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, we're backing the Brackley-based team to have a strong 2023 F1 Japanese GP.

The surprise of the weekend (Driver)

What happened in Singapore was a significant beatdown of Charles Leclerc. It was one of the rare occasions where the driver was completely outclassed over a weekend.

From that point, either a driver can come back stronger or he can melt under pressure. Charles Leclerc is an elite talent and we're backing him to put his teammate in the shade this weekend.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

While there is a perception that Ferrari has seemingly cured its tire degradation issues, the car is still not the best at tire management. The track at Suzuka is arguably the most demanding in terms of the energy that is put into tires.

The entire race in Singapore featured Carlos Sainz driving well within himself and holding up the pack. If the car had a strong race pace, he would not have to do that. The race pace of Ferrari is a bit iffy and we might see the team struggle at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

It's not nice to pick on a driver who is already woefully out of form but, well, we're about to do just that. Lance Stroll is about to have another stinker this weekend. The driver is not confident at all right now and has struggled for a while.

To make things worse, Aston Martin has been going through a rough time as well. This weekend might just be the continuation of the already poor string of performances from the Canadian.