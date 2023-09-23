2023 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying: Top 5 conclusions

The 2023 F1 Japanese GP was the true definition of utter dominance by a driver and his team. After telling the people that were speculating about Red Bull's downfall with the technical directive to 'suck an egg', Max Verstappen revealed that he was pumped to shut a few mouths.

Well, that's exactly what he did with a stunning qualifying lap that was termed one of the best by F1 pundit Karun Chandhok.

There were surprises as well in the session with Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri going at it with the top boys in Q3.

After a somewhat anti-climactic 2023 F1 Japanese GP qualifying session, what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying: What did we learn?

#1 Max Verstappen is heartbreakingly fast

After clinching pole position for the 2023 F1 Japanese GP, Max Verstappen admitted he had a point to prove this weekend.

While he did prove a point what he also did was leave the more insightful viewer a bit depressed. The gap between him and the car in P2 is massive. Not only that, this is a gap between an extensively upgraded McLaren and a minimally worked-on Red Bull.

We can take a look at what Sergio Perez is so in the same car and hope maybe the car is not that good but looking at what Verstappen is doing at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP, is it even an overexaggeration to say that he might have his hand already on his fourth title next season? Maybe. Maybe not!

#2 McLaren deserves applause

The fact that McLaren was the ninth fastest car on the grid and the start of the season and is now second fastest at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP is just remarkable. At the start of the season, McLaren looked out of sorts. It did not even start the season with the car it essentially wanted.

Even James Key was let go early as the team was losing patience. From that point to the 2023 F1 Japanese GP where McLaren was the only true challenger Red Bull is an inspiration for every team on the grid.

#3 Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton should be concerned by the gap

I might just be reiterating my point a little here but the Red Bull that was almost a second quicker than Mercedes at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP has had minimal work done on the car. When it comes to upgrades and bringing new parts, there haven't been many from the team.

On the other hand, Mercedes has had a plethora of upgrades added to the car. Ever since the major upgrade introduced in Monaco, the car has continued to add a few new parts.

Despite having an extensive upgrade plan all season, Mercedes is almost trailing by the same gap that it did at the start of the season. This is a serious concern for a team aiming to challenge at the top next season.

#4 Aston Martin's decline is perplexing

From a team that challenged Max Verstappen for a win in Monaco to a team that barely scraped through into Q3 at the F1 Japanese GP is a major surprise.

The kind of positivity that surrounded this team at the start of the season has now dissipated. The car is slower now and it looks weirdly out of place as well.

The team better have a credible reason for this loss in form because it certainly does not look in any which way.

#5 Logan Sargeant needs a miracle

It's become the story of every weekend now that Logan Sargeant's name only flashes in the news when he's either had an incident or crashed out.

To many who have seen him perform very impressively in the junior categories, it does appear to be a case where the American is just trying too hard and throwing too many darts on the board, hoping something will stick.

Unfortunately, that does not happen in F1. What Sargeant needs to do right now is take a deep breath and relax for a second.

Unfortunately with how fast these races go, it's very tough to unwind and think what could be done. With Liam Lawson performing the way he's doing right now, Sargeant truly needs a miracle to salvage his career.