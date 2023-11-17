2023 F1 Las Vegas GP FP2: Full results and key takeaways

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP got off to a somewhat timid start with the first session in the bin due to drainage issues. After a canceled FP1 and a delayed FP2, we did have 90 minutes of running that were somewhat indicative of what we can expect this weekend.

By the time the chequered flag fell in FP2, we had a Ferrari 1-2 with Charles Leclerc at the top of the standings ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. The duo were followed by Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard was almost half a second slower than the benchmark time set by Charles.

Max Verstappen was only P6 as he opted to focus on the longer runs later in the session compared to his rivals. On that note, let's take a look at what we learned after 90 minutes of running in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP FP2: What did we learn?

#1 Ferrari and Charles Leclerc could prove to be a potent combination

As expected, the long straights, low temperatures, and low downforce set-ups seem to playing into the hands of Ferrari. The car looks impressive whenever it is on track. While there is certainly graining on the track, the car seems to have a good enough pace overall to be a factor at the front. Charles Leclerc also seems to have found a sweet spot with his driving and might just be the dark horse at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

#2 Red Bull and Max Verstappen are still the favorite

Overall, even though Max Verstappen and Red Bull do not feature right at the sharp end of the standings, they're very close. The team and the driver have not shown the full extent of their performance and will do it later as the weekend unravels.

#3 Aston Martin seems to have strong overall pace

Aston Martin's car, without the upgrades, seems to work like a charm since Brazil. Fernando Alonso seemed comfortable and was putting together some impressive sectors during F1 Las Vegas GP FP2. Where it stacks up in the top 10 is a question mark but signs are positive for now.

#4 Tire graining could be a concern

Tire graining is one of the major concerns for cars in colder temperatures and it was on evidence this time around as well. The worry that the teams are going to face will be on Sunday (November 19) when the temperatures are expected to drop even more. Mercedes and other teams also suffered from graining during their runs. They would hope that something similar doesn't happen during the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

#5 The track could yield some great racing

Amid all the criticism and negative comments, it's safe to say that the track for the F1 Las Vegas GP is pretty impressive. In the night, under those floodlights, it looks stunning. There are some sections that would aid overtaking while there are others that are challenging.

Overall, it's not a bad circuit even though the stuff around the race has taken a toll on everyone